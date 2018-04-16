After air strikes, what happens now in Syria? What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery A handout photo, released by the U.S. Navy, shows the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey firing a Tomahawk land attack missile at Syria. U.S. Navy/Getty Images

The Trump administration is expected to roll out sanctions against firms connected with Syria's chemical-weapons program on Monday, days after American, British and French air strikes targeted the al-Assad regime's facilities.

The United States also plans to push the United Nations for a full investigation of the Syrian government's use of poison gas. The UN Security Council met on Saturday, where U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that if Syria uses toxic gas again, Washington is "locked and loaded" to strike once more.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was defiant after this weekend's air strikes, but also tried to portray things as business as usual: On Saturday, a Twitter video posted by his office showed him calmly walking to work hours after the air strikes ended. Contrasting his regime’s military success in the eastern Ghouta region with the limited Western air strikes could politically strengthen him, The Globe and Mail’s Mark MacKinnon explains.



Syria’s biggest ally, Russia – whose president, Vladimir Putin, condemned the air strikes as an "act of aggression" – could also face new U.S. economic sanctions for aiding Bashar al-Assad's government.

The U.S.-U.K.-French air strikes were prompted by an April 7 attack on the rebel-held stronghold of Douma in eastern Ghouta, where Syrian government forces are accused of using chlorine gas and possibly nerve agents. Both Syria and Russia deny this.



Despite the air strikes, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is going ahead with a fact-finding mission to Douma. Russia and Syria have said they are committed to let the UN-backed watchdog do its work.



How the attack happened

When and where: After days of deliberation about how to respond to the Douma incident, the United States and its allies, Britain and France, fired more than 100 missiles at Syria early Saturday. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft. Syrian air defences were triggered, and while the Russian military claimed the Syrians shot down 71 missiles, that claim was impossible to verify.

When and where: After days of deliberation about how to respond to the Douma incident, the United States and its allies, Britain and France, fired more than 100 missiles at Syria early Saturday. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft. Syrian air defences were triggered, and while the Russian military claimed the Syrians shot down 71 missiles, that claim was impossible to verify.

Chemical facilities hit: The Pentagon said one of the targets was a scientific research center located in the greater Damascus area, which it described as a Syrian center for the research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological weaponry. The second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs: “We assess that this was the primary location of Syrian sarin and precursor production equipment,” Dunford said. The third target, also near Homs, contained both a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and a command post.

Military facilities hit: Sites hit by Saturday’s strikes included an air base west of Damascus near the Lebanese border, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs President Bashar al-Assad said. The targeted al-Shirai air base is located in al-Dimas, the commander told Reuters. The attack also hit a site in Masyaf, about 170 kilometres north of Damascus, army depots in the eastern Qalamoun region northeast of the capital, the Kisweh area south of Damascus, and a site in the Qasyoun hills overlooking the capital.

In a photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, protesters wave flags and portraits of President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus's Omayyad Square on April 16, 2018.

Syria and Russia’s response

Al-Assad plays it cool: Syria’s President, Bashar al-Assad, strongly condemned the attacks, but his regime focused on sending a message that the air strikes hadn’t affected it much at all. At 9 a.m. local time, hours after the air strikes, a presidential Twitter account posted a video of Mr. al-Assad walking to work as usual.

An image grab taken from a video released by the official Twitter page of the Syrian Presidency shows President Bashar al-Assad walking into an administrative building in Damascus.

Putin’s heated reply: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of violating international law. “Through its actions, the U.S. makes the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Syria even worse and brings suffering to civilians,” Mr. Putin said.

Military strategy: The Western attack on Syria on Saturday will not have any impact on the Syrian army’s resolve to press the fight against militants and restore control of the entire country, the Syrian foreign ministry said. “The barbaric aggression ... will not affect in any way the determination and insistence of the Syrian people and their heroic armed forces,” state news agency SANA cited an official source in the ministry as saying.

UN investigation: Syria is “fully ready” to co-operate with a fact-finding mission from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Faisal Mekdad, Syria’s deputy foreign minister, said Monday. He added that government officials had met with the delegation a number of times to discuss co-operation.

Moscow’s theories: Since before the air strikes began, Russian officials have floated a theory that the Douma attack was fabricated with the help of a foreign intelligence agency. On April 13, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Moscow has “irrefutable information that it was another fabrication.” Later that day, a Defence Ministry spokesman went even further, accusing Britain of staging the Douma attack. (U.K.-Russian relations are at a historic low over Russia’s suspected role in poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The British government found they were exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent and say Russian agents were behind the poisoning.)



Chemical weapons and the Douma incident

Chemical weapons have a long and bloody history in Syria’s seven-year-old civil war, in which rebel forces have sought to overthrow Mr. al-Assad’s government. Chemical attacks have killed hundreds of people since the start of the conflict in 2011, with the UN blaming four attacks on the Syrian government and a fifth on the Islamic State group.

The most recent alleged attack took place on Saturday in Douma, a town in the eastern Ghouta region, then held by the rebel group Jaish al-Islam. The Syrian military had reclaimed much of Ghouta from rebel forces in an offensive that began in February. After Saturday’s attack, medical-relief and human-rights groups gave various accounts of the weapons used: One said a chlorine bomb hit the Douma hospital and a second attack including nerve agents hit a nearby building. Images released by the Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets, a volunteer organization, showed children lying on the ground motionless and foaming at the mouth.

April. 8, 2018: Video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets shows medical workers treating toddlers following an alleged poison gas attack.

About 500 people in Douma were treated for “signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals,” the World Health Organization said on April 11. In the days that followed, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said his government had proof that chlorine gas was used. Mr. Mattis, the U.S. Defence Secretary, said Washington was “very confident that chlorine was used,” but that evidence of sarin gas was inconclusive.

What really happened in Douma is still to be investigated by the UN-led chemical weapons watchdog, which dispatched officials to Syria. For now, the facts of the Douma situation are more hotly disputed than another incident a year ago, in which U.S. intelligence agencies had video and other evidence of certain aspects of the actual attack, which involved the use of sarin gas. Mr. Trump responded then by launching Navy cruise missiles at a Syrian air field.

The suspected chemical attack in Douma – the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta – is the latest in a string of similar deadly assaults since an attack in August 2013 that killed more than 1,400 people in towns of Ain Tarma, Jobar, Muadamiya and Zamalka.

Background: The U.S., Trump and Syria

Syria’s years-long civil war has evolved in recent years into a proxy conflict between Washington, which has condemned Mr. al-Assad’s government for chemical weapons and other human-rights abuses, and Russia, whose military and economic ties to Syria date back to the Soviet era and the presidency of Mr. al-Assad’s father, Hafez.

U.S. president Barack Obama famously drew a “red line” in Syria, suggesting he would take military action if chemical weapons were used there, as they were in August, 2013, in a sarin gas attack in Damascus. Mr. Obama sought and failed to got Congress’s approval for military intervention, but then brokered a deal with Russia to dismantle the Syrian chemical arsenal.

Mr. Trump – who has long professed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has supported closer U.S. ties with Russia and faces an FBI-led investigation into his presidential campaign’s Russian connections – originally stated a willingness to work with Mr. Putin and Mr. al-Assad in combatting Islamic State. But in the past year, Mr. Trump has made an about-face on Syria and Russia: In April, 2017, after a deadly chemical-weapons attack on rebel forces in Khan Sheikhoun, Mr. Trump authorized the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles against a Syrian air base, and suggested days afterward that the U.S.-Russian relationship was “at an all-time low.”

Mr. Trump has also used fraying ties with Russia to take shots at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign staff. About an hour after his Wednesday tweet about air strikes, Mr. Trump tweeted that the Mueller probe was to blame for “bad blood” between the two countries.

Where the UN stands

The standoff between Russia, the U.S. and their respective allies has paralyzed the global body, which has met four times in the week leading up to the air strikes to discuss chemical weapons in Syria. Hours after the air strikes, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting at Russia’s behest, but rejected a Russian resolution to condemn “the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the U.S. and its allies in violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

Agreeing on who was responsible for the Douma incident has been no easier. On April 10, rival U.S. and Russian resolutions on the issue were defeated. First, Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution that would have condemned the Douma attack in the strongest terms and established a new independent and impartial investigative body to determine responsibility for Syrian chemical attacks. A Russian-drafted resolution, also voted down, would have allowed Moscow to choose the investigators and assess the outcome of the investigation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Where Canada stands

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that Canada stands with its allies and that it supports the decision “ to take action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against its own people.”

He reiterated that Canada condemns the use of chemical weapons in Ghouta.

On April 9, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement that Canada is “appalled” by the suspected chemical weapon attack in Douma, warning that “chemical weapons attacks are a war crime.”

A day later, Mr. Trudeau ruled out a new Canadian military involvement in Syria, telling Radio-Canada that it is already busy with a planned deployment to Mali and ongoing missions in Latvia and northern Iraq. He added, though, that Canada is working on humanitarian aid and diplomatic efforts to help resolve the Syrian conflict.

April 12, 2018: A man in Moscow looks at a computer screen, displaying a web page in Russian cyrillic script with a man waving what appears to be a Syrian flag over a building in the Syrian town of Douma.

What happens next in Douma?

Evacuation deal: Russian military police are now in eastern Ghouta to oversee an evacuation deal with the rebel forces. In exchange for the rebels exiting the region, no Syrian troops are expected to go into Douma, only police. Another police force incorporating former rebels is also to be formed and deployed in Douma. Evacuation of armed gunmen and civilians who refuse the deal is still under way. The evacuation deal called for the formation of a local council to administer Douma. Thousands of civilians are staying in Douma, and some fighters are also expected to stay, on condition that they hand in their weapons.

Fact-finding mission: Envoys from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons arrived in Syria a day before the U.S.-led air strikes, but has yet to visit Douma. Syrian officials have said the government will co-operate with the probe to determine whether and which poison gases were used in the town.

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Evan Annett and Mayaz Alam