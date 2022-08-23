Supporters of Angola's main opposition party UNITA attend the party's final rally at Cazenga outside the capital Luanda in Angola on Aug. 22, 2022.SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

After dominating Angola for nearly 50 years, one of Africa’s longest-ruling political parties is facing a severe test from a popular opposition leader and an electorate that is increasingly angered by soaring prices and worsening poverty in the oil-rich country.

Wednesday’s election is forecast to be the closest race in Angola for decades, but the ruling MPLA is almost certain to retain power because of its tight control of the electoral machinery, analysts say. They warn of an escalating risk of violent postelection protests by frustrated voters.

“The MPLA seems unwilling to stop using the state’s human, material and financial resources to manipulate the elections in its favour,” said independent analyst Borges Nhamirre in a report for the Africa-based Institute for Security Studies this month.

The most likely scenario, he said, is that the ruling party will win the election by orchestrating the decisions of the electoral commission and the courts, despite the rising strength of the opposition. “This may cause a popular uprising that could lead to postelection violence,” he said.

Angola is the second-biggest oil producer in Africa, behind only Nigeria, yet it has squandered much of its wealth on state corruption by a tiny elite who continue to monopolize power. The country is one of the most unequal in Africa. Most of the population is earning less than $2.50 a day, the poverty rate has steadily increased over the past decade, the value of the national currency has plunged, inflation is above 20 per cent and the country is dependent on increasingly costly food imports.

The MPLA, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, switched leaders in 2017 to replace Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who had been the continent’s second-longest serving president with 38 years in power. But his successor, Joao Lourenco, failed to boost the ruling party’s popularity as the economy worsened.

The main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, has a charismatic new leader, Adalberto Costa Junior, who has attracted huge crowds to his campaign rallies. His party has forged an alliance with two smaller opposition parties, boosting its chances of winning the vote.

An opinion poll published in May by the Afrobarometer research agency showed the MPLA was supported by just 29 per cent of the 1,200 respondents, while 22 per cent supported UNITA and almost half were unwilling to express a preference. The poll suggested the opposition had made major gains this year, since the same agency’s survey in 2019 had found a much bigger MPLA lead.

Shortly after the publication of this poll, the Angolan government introduced new rules that effectively banned any polling for the rest of the election campaign – an example of how it has used its state power to tilt the playing field in its favour.

Angola’s slumping economy, which fell into recession from 2015 to 2020, is the biggest reason for the growing popularity of the opposition. The country is heavily dependent on imported rice and import prices have increased as the currency collapsed.

“In many areas, people say they can no longer afford to feed their families more than once a day, and voters with empty bellies are also hungry for change,” the Angolan anti-corruption group Maka Angola said in an analysis this month.

“This has led to huge turnouts of people to show support for UNITA when the election caravan passes through,” it said.

The ruling party, sensing that it could be in danger, has tightened its grip on the electoral system. The head of the election commission, Manuel Pereira da Silva, is widely seen as a pro-government partisan whose appointment in 2020 was sharply criticized by the opposition. The commission has ruled that election observation groups will be limited to just 2,000 observers on voting day – a tiny number in a country with more than 26,000 voting stations.

Angola’s election laws also require that vote-counting be done centrally, at a site with restricted access, which makes it easier for the results to be manipulated. And the voting rolls are so unreliable that they contain an estimated 2.5 million dead voters, according to a report this week by the Africa Policy Research Institute.

“The ruling party has near-absolute control of the state apparatus running the elections,” the independent think tank said.

“Key electoral institutions are partisan due to the MPLA’s dominance in the number of officials it appoints to those institutions.”

The MPLA also exercises vast influence over other levers of power, including the courts and the media. Angola’s national media, including television channels, are largely state-controlled and have reportedly given more than 90 per cent of their election coverage to the MPLA.

In the latest twist in the election campaign, the body of the former president, Mr. dos Santos, was dramatically flown back to Angola on Saturday, six weeks after he died in Spain. The repatriation of his body and the preparations for his funeral could help the MPLA to maintain its dominance of the media in the final days of the campaign.

