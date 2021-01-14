 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

After more than two years, China allows Michael Spavor to call home over Christmas

Nathan VanderKlippeAsia correspondent
Beijing
A person holds a sign with photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China since December, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

After forbidding a detained Canadian man from speaking with his family for more than two years, the Chinese government granted Michael Spavor a call home over Christmas.

Michael Kovrig, a second Canadian held in China since 2018, was also given a chance to talk to family over the holidays, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday. He had previously been allowed to briefly speak with his sick father by phone.

“Both of them and their families are deeply grateful,” he said.

Mr. Zhao declined to comment on the length of the conversations. Last March, when Mr. Kovrig’s father fell seriously ill, Chinese authorities gave permission for a single phone call that lasted 16 minutes and 47 seconds.

But the Chinese government would not commit to letting family of the two men visit them in China.

Last year, Immigration Canada granted special permission to the relatives of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to join her in Vancouver, where she lives in a multimillion-dollar home as she fights extradition to the U.S., where she is accused of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran. Ms. Meng has said she is innocent of the charges. Her husband, Liu Xiaozong, arrived in Canada in October. Her two children landed in December.

Asked if China would similarly provide travel permission to the family of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, Mr. Zhao did not provide a direct answer.

“It is normal for governments around the world to deal with matters involving each others’ citizens on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocity,” he said.

Mr. Zhao spoke after Canada’s foreign affairs ministry said it had “obtained agreements” with China to secure “increased family and consular access” for the two men, in a statement first reported by Global News.

There is, however, no evidence of any change in consular access, with Canadian diplomats meeting the men following a lengthy interruption last year, when Chinese authorities halted visits from January through October, citing epidemic risks.

Since then, Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton has been able to speak with the men by video call once a month. Diplomatic visits, monitored by Chinese authorities and capped at 30 minutes, have been important to the mental health of the two Canadians as brief moments of reprieve from the strict routines of the detention centres where they are being held, their family and friends have said.

Chinese authorities have kept Mr. Kovrig in a detention centre in Beijing. Mr. Spavor is in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border where he had been living. Chinese authorities accuse both men of violating state secrets laws, but have made public no evidence of their alleged wrongdoing.

Courts in China, which operate under the influence of the ruling Communist Party, have not granted bail to Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor.

Ms. Meng, in contrast, was released on bail soon after her arrest and allowed to live at home, although with restrictions that include a curfew, limitations on her travel and a requirement that she be monitored by a security team at her own expense. She has written about spending her time reading novels and completing oil paintings. She has also dined at restaurants with groups of friends, used private shopping services at high-end stores in downtown Vancouver and brought a masseuse into her home, according to court testimony.

Mr. Kovrig is being held in a cell measuring roughly three metres by three metres, walking 7,000 steps per day and reciting gratitude mantras.

Mr. Spavor has, in correspondence with family, asked for Chinese language study material, books on language, history and religious philosophy and sleeping masks — which suggests he is being kept in a facility with 24-hour lighting.

Both men can exchange letters with family members, although the delivery of such notes has been irregular and Mr. Kovrig is provided only a few hours a month in which to use a pen and paper, his family has said.

The Canadian government has repeatedly called for their release. Chinese authorities have said they are being treated according to law.

The two Canadians were detained shortly after the arrest of Ms. Meng in the Vancouver airport in December 2018.

Ms. Meng’s lawyers have this week argued that she should be freed of the requirement that she be accompanied by security, a condition of her bail. Douglas Maynard, president of Lions Gate Risk Management, the firm hired to maintain that security at a cost of $2-million per year, said in court that Ms. Meng had received threatening letters containing bullets.

Michael Kovrig has been in Chinese detention since December 2018, and has been even more isolated since the coronavirus pandemic emerged in China. In June, The Globe spoke with his wife Vina Nadjibulla, who is spearheading efforts to have Mr. Kovrig released and returned to Canada. The Globe and Mail

