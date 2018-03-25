 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Air Canada flight from Toronto makes emergency landing in Washington

Air Canada flight from Toronto makes emergency landing in Washington

WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Washington was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening after smoke was discovered in the cockpit.

Flight 7618 was headed for Ronald Reagan airport when pilots discovered the smoke and diverted to Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

Sky Regional, which operates Air Canada Express, says 63 passengers and four crew members were unharmed after exiting the plane on the tarmac at Dulles.

Story continues below advertisement

Images posted online show emergency vehicles parked on the tarmac as passengers gather nearby.

Andrew Trull, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, says passengers were evacuated via an emergency slide and taken to the main terminal.

He says there were no delays as a result of the incident, and all runways are now back up and running normally.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.