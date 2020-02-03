 Skip to main content

World

Air Canada jet to make emergency landing in Madrid after reporting technical problems

Aritz Parra
MADRID
The Associated Press
Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after reporting technical problems.

The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day.

An AENA spokeswoman said that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after the takeoff. The official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said she couldn’t elaborate.

Spain’s main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.

Citing airport sources, Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported that the plane is carrying 130 passengers and that it lost a wheel during takeoff.

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital’s centre and suburbs.

