 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Air strike killed 10 Chibok hostages during military rescue campaign, book says

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boko Haram released 82 of the Chibok schoolgirls in May, 2017.

Zannah Mustapha/Handout

When the rocket hurtled out of the sky and exploded in their camp in the dense Sambisa Forest, the abducted Chibok schoolgirls had no advance warning. The blast triggered a wall of flames and shrapnel, killing at least 10 of the hostages and leaving many others with horrendous injuries.

Nigerian air force commanders swiftly denied any knowledge of the botched attack after early reports emerged in August, 2016, and the incident remained shrouded in mystery. But a new book gives a detailed account of the rocket strike – one of the most disastrous moments of the international military hunt for the abducted students who had become a global cause célèbre.

The rocket was fired from a Nigerian warplane, acting on surveillance images from Nigerian aircraft and sophisticated U.S. military drones, the book says. It was an attempt to target the hostage-takers from the radical Islamist militia known as Boko Haram. But instead it showed the dangers of the military-dominated operation that many countries, including Canada, had eagerly supported with equipment and personnel.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

A poster placed outside the Maiduguri Police Bomb Disposal Squad base, showing the most wanted Boko Haram members in Maiduguri, Nigeria, July 15, 2019.

Jonathan Torgovnik ©/Handout

The deployment was mobilized after a storm of social-media outrage at Boko Haram’s kidnapping of the schoolgirls from Chibok in northeastern Nigeria in April, 2014. Western celebrities transformed the case into a global sensation, and politicians quickly responded by offering intelligence experts and high-tech hardware. But the campaign failed to rescue the hostages.

“At the height of the trillion-dollar War on Terrorism, with a vast global surveillance program at its disposal, America proved unable to track a group of high schoolers hidden under trees,” write Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw in their book, Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria’s Missing Schoolgirls, which was published this month.

“Freeing the classmates required strengths that don’t come naturally to big, militarized countries,” the authors write.

Open this photo in gallery

Poster of the missing school girls.

Canada’s role in the military hunt is still unclear. In May, 2014, the federal government promised to help the search for the schoolgirls by providing surveillance equipment and the technical expertise to operate it. Two years later, Ottawa described the Canadian mission as a small assessment team from May 12 to July 5, 2014, along with RCMP training in intelligence and investigations.

But the new book says Canadian diplomats joined other foreign delegations and police forces in studying U.S. drone footage in meetings at the residence of the U.S. ambassador in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

In July, 2014, three months after the kidnapping, a U.S. surveillance camera generated a clear photo of about 80 young women under a tree, with a handful of men who seemed to be guarding them. It was considered the best clue to emerge from the military operation, almost certainly showing the hostages alive in an identifiable location.

Yet the photo never led to a rescue mission – partly because of tensions and mistrust between the Nigerian forces and the international mission, and partly because of the lack of Nigerian military infrastructure to support a risky mission in such a remote and impenetrable area.

Story continues below advertisement

By mid-2016, social-media attention had faded away from the Chibok students, but the military efforts continued and the aerial surveillance intensified.

Open this photo in gallery

A still image taken from video shows a group of girls, released by Boko Haram jihadists, after kidnapping them in 2014 in the north Nigerian town of Chibok, sitting in a hall as they are welcomed by officials in Abuja, Nigeria, May 7, 2017.

Reuters TV/Reuters

The deadly rocket attack in August, 2016, was conducted by an Alpha fighter jet, a relatively cheap warplane supplied to Nigeria by a U.S. company, with a rocket launcher crudely welded onto it. Based on military surveillance, the target was believed to be the main Boko Haram headquarters, hidden under the thick canopy of the forest. Instead the rocket strike left at least 40 of the Chibok schoolgirls dead or wounded.

Boko Haram fighters used video of the botched attack for propaganda purposes. Nigerian commanders insisted that the video was a fake, arguing that the bodies were not sufficiently damaged to be genuine bomb victims. But the book, quoting the survivors, describes a scene of “blood everywhere” and victims with severe injuries, including one whose leg had to be amputated.

The dead schoolgirls were buried in unmarked mass graves, without any funeral, the book says. The rocket strike was largely ignored by the media and was never reported to senior White House officials nor included in daily briefings for then-president Barack Obama, despite the Boko Haram video of the dead students, the book said.

“On Twitter, where the conversation had long moved on, not a single celebrity expressed any sympathy for schoolgirls killed in an air campaign that had been fueled by the drones once encouraged into service by their tweets,” Mr. Parkinson and Mr. Hinshaw wrote.

In the end, the military operation failed. A quieter strategy of mediation and negotiations, led by Nigerian volunteers and a Swiss diplomat, was far more successful. The negotiations freed more than 100 of the Chibok students, in exchange for money and the release of several prisoners.

Story continues below advertisement

Officially, 112 of the Chibok students remain missing today.

Open this photo in gallery

People demonstrate calling on the Nigerian government to rescue girls taken from a secondary school in Chibok region, in the city of Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 14, 2014.

The Associated Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies