 Skip to main content

World Air strikes halt in Syria’s Idlib as truce goes into effect

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Air strikes halt in Syria’s Idlib as truce goes into effect

Bassem Mroue
Beirut
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Syrian government air strikes halted on Friday in the country’s northwest after a truce went into effect there but ground fire killed at least one person in a government-held village near President Bashar Assad’s hometown, state media and opposition activists said.

The conditional ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday, according to Syrian state media which quoted an unnamed military official.

The reports said the rebels will have to retreat 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) from demilitarized areas around the stronghold that were agreed to in a ceasefire deal reached last September. That deal had crumbled as Assad’s forces in April launched an assault on Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Syrian state news agency SANA said rebels fired five rockets into a village near Assad’s hometown of Qardaha, killing one civilian and wounding three others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Idlib was witnessing “cautious calm” on Friday as warplanes stopped flying over the province. The Observatory, which monitors Syria’s war through a network of activists on the ground, also said that government forces fired about 50 shells in the morning hours at rebel-held villages in northern parts of the central province of Hama.

Ahmad Sheikho of the opposition Syrian Civil Defence volunteers, also known as White Helmets, said that since midnight, “there are no warplanes in the air” but that artillery shelling continued.

Speaking about the truce, Syria’s U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja’afari appeared to be skeptical, saying that thousands of foreign fighters remain in Idlib, describing them as part of an “international terrorist project.”

He was referring to foreign fighters – al-Qaida-linked militants and other jihadi groups in Idlib – and also Turkish forces inside Syria.

Ankara has launched several offensives inside Syria, drawing the ire of Assad’s government, and maintains bases alongside its border – mainly to keep U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters from expanding their territory. Turkey considers a Syrian Kurdish militia that has battled Islamic militants as terrorists linked with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

Turkey also has 12 observation posts that ring Idlib, following a de-escalation agreement reached last year with Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

“The truce is to test Turkish intentions,” Ja’afari said in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan where an international meeting on Syria wrapped up on Friday.

He added that the ceasefire was conditional on the implementation of the ceasefire reached last year between Turkey and Russia to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

The truce went into effect hours after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres authorized an investigation into attacks on health facilities and schools in the rebel-held enclave, following a petition from Security Council members.

The offensive in Idlib and surrounding areas has displaced more than 400,000 people and killing hundreds. The rebel-held province is home to some 3 million people, many of them internally displaced by fighting in other areas in Syria.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter