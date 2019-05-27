 Skip to main content

World Alaska’s wettest region experiences first recorded extreme drought

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alaska’s wettest region experiences first recorded extreme drought

Fairbanks. Alaska
The Associated Press
Comments

The wettest region in Alaska is experiencing the first extreme drought recorded by the U.S. Drought Monitor, officials said.

Scientists say the southernmost portion of Southeast Alaska has been in a drought for the last two years, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.

The drought was upgraded last week to an extreme, or D3, drought, according to climatologists at the Fairbanks-based Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

Story continues below advertisement

The designation is the second-highest category measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor — a national map updated weekly — and the first time that mark has been recorded in Alaska, officials said.

The extreme drought area includes Ketchikan, Prince of Wales Island, Wrangell, and Metlakatla, officials said.

Areas experiencing lesser “severe” and “moderate” droughts have also expanded.

Droughts are different in the rainforest climate of Southeast Alaska than in other global locations, but precipitation is still drastically less than normal, said climatologist Rick Thoman.

Ketchikan has averaged about 100 inches (254 centimetres) annually since 2017 and Metlakatla has had between 80 and 90 inches (203 and 229 centimetres.)

“In the mass amount of the world that would be an immense amount of rain,” Thoman said.

Storm paths have been a significant drought factor within the past two years by moving west toward the Bering Sea or south toward the Pacific Northwest, taking rain and snow with them, Thoman said.

Story continues below advertisement

While this is the first extreme drought classification in Alaska, it is likely not the first in the region. Similar deficits were measured in the early 1990s, before the U.S. Drought Monitor was established, he said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter