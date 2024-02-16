Open this photo in gallery: A person lights a candle next to a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repressions, following Navalny's death, in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 16, 2024.STRINGER/Reuters

Western leaders and their deputies were quick to say that Alexey Navalny’s death was caused by the Kremlin, when the Russian prison service said he had died Friday after taking a walk and feeling unwell. A few of them even accused the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin of directing the murder of his most outspoken opponent and critic of the invasion of Ukraine.

Among those setting the tone for the accusations was Edgars Rinkevics, President of Latvia, a former Soviet republic that joined NATO in 2004. Writing on social media almost immediately after Mr. Navalny’s death was confirmed, he said that the dissident “was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime.”

Dimitry Muratov, the Russian newspaper editor and Nobel laureate who was declared by the Russian authorities in 2023 to be a “foreign agent,” also assumed that Mr. Navalny had been eliminated. He told Reuters that the jailed opposition leader’s death at age 47 was “murder” and that the harsh prison conditions led to his demise.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a CBC radio interview to call Mr. Putin a “monster” but did not specifically accuse him of directing Mr. Navalny’s death.

Mr. Navalny endured horrors in recent years as he intensified his attacks on Mr. Putin. He once said in an interview that “corruption is the foundation of contemporary Russia, it is the foundation of Mr. Putin’s political power.”

In August, 2020, he survived a poisoning attempt that used a banned chemical nerve agent. The U.S. State Department said the poisoning was carried out by Russian agents. He fell into a coma on a domestic Russian flight and was sent to a Berlin hospital for life-saving treatment. After he recovered, he blamed the Kremlin for having tried to kill him – an accusation denied by Moscow.

He was arrested upon his return to Russia in early 2021 on what human rights groups described as trumped-up charges, and has been in various prisons since then. His team said he was confined in solitary punishment cells on 27 occasions, for a total of 300 days, and was punished for petty or ridiculous offences such as not keeping his top button fastened.

Two months ago, he was sent to a prison in the Yamalo-Nenets region in the frigid far north region of central Russia, above the Arctic Circle. “For more than a decade, the Russian government, Putin, persecuted, poisoned and imprisoned Alexey Navalny, and now reports of his death,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

In a tweet, Czechia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky, said that Russia “has turned into a violent state that kills people who dream of a better future, like [Putin critic Boris] Nemtsov or now Navalny – imprisoned and tortured to death for standing up to Putin.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky heard about Mr. Navalny’s death after arriving Friday in Berlin, where he was trying to rally Western support for his soldiers as their stock of weapons falls short.

“It is obvious to me that he was killed,” he told reporters at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Putin does not care who dies as long as he stays in his position, and this is why he should lose everything. This is why he should lose the war and he should be held accountable for the crimes that were committed on his behalf.”

It seems possible that Mr. Navalny’s death will harden the West’s resolve to provide new weapons and budget financing to Ukraine as its military faces a fresh Russian onslaught in the eastern parts of the country, notably around Avdiivka. Recent reports say the small city could soon fall to Russian soldiers.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg implied that democracies like Ukraine (which has been under martial law since the invasion started two years ago) need all the help they can get to fight autocratic Russia. He said “we remain committed to support everyone that believes in democracy and freedom as Alexey Navalny has done for so many years.”

News of Mr. Navalny’s death shocked the attendees at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris blamed the Kremlin for his death and hinted that America would respond in the coming days. “Whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible,” she said during a speech at the conference.

She was not specific about what America’s response might be, offering only that “We will have more to say on this later.”

Mr. Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was in the audience after Ms. Harris’s speech, explaining she attended the conference because that was what her husband would have done. “And I would like to call upon all of the international community, all the people in the world, we should come together and we should fight against this evil,” She said. “We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today.”

She received a standing ovation for her call.