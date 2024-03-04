Open this photo in gallery: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference, at the Great Hall of the People on March 4, 2024 in Beijing.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The annual meeting of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, is usually a pro-forma affair. Decisions about the political and economic direction of the country are made well in advance by top Communist Party leaders, with officials gathering in Beijing this week to rubber stamp, not debate them.

There is an unusual sense of anticipation this year, however, as both China and the world look to see how President Xi Jinping’s administration will respond to growing economic headwinds and an increasingly tense geopolitical environment. There was one surprise even before the NPC kicked off: Officials said Premier Li Qiang will not hold a traditional news conference following a key speech Tuesday, previously a rare opportunity for the media to address a top leader.

Like foreign observers, many Communist Party cadres are watching the NPC closely, having spent months reading the tea leaves of pronouncements from the centre for what they should prioritize as a collapsing housing market and massive local government debt drag on provincial budgets. Such direction should have come at a high-level Party economic summit known as the Third Plenum, which is usually held a few months after the start of a new leadership term, but has been repeatedly delayed for unclear reasons.

“Everybody is still waiting,”said Nis Grunberg, lead political analyst at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). “People are thirsting for some economic direction or planning.”

Some guidance will come when Mr. Li delivers his “work report,” an assessment of the last year and blueprint for that to come, which usually includes an annual GDP growth target, expected this year to come in at “around 5 per cent,” and a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3 per cent.

China’s economy has slowed drastically from the runaway growth it enjoyed during the 2000s and 2010s, and has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country was largely closed off to the rest of the world. Property sales are way down, and consumer and producer prices in deflationary territory, though recent sustained government intervention does appear to have finally stabilized the stock market, after Chinese and Hong Kong equities lost $8-trillion in value in the past three years.

Open this photo in gallery: Ethnic minority delegates arrive to attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

For decades, the party justified its tight control over Chinese politics with strong economic growth, though there has been a shift toward promoting national security and patriotism under Mr. Xi. There is widespread public anger over the economy, with youth unemployment particularly high and little safety net for those whose savings have been wiped out by property or stock market slumps.

A major stimulus could help take some of the weight off ordinary households and help boost domestic spending, something Beijing has long tried to do, but analysts don’t think this is likely, pointing to Mr. Xi’s repeated warnings against such intervention.

“The clear indicators, when you look at where capital has been actually flowing for the last several years, have been very consistent,” said Jacob Gunter, an economic analyst at MERICS. “It’s flowing away from households, from investment in real estate and such, and flowing towards the supply side of the economy, into fixed-asset investment, industrial upgrading and industrial expansion.”

Beijing, he said, is focused on “forcing down this bitter medicine” to address perceived long-term risks to the stability of the party state, even at the cost of short-term economic pain.

“From Xi Jinping’s perspective, he has a finite amount of resources available to him in terms of capital that you can allocate to different actors to achieve different goals,” Mr. Gunter said. “The problem with putting money toward households and consumers is they might buy the wrong things or might just save their money, they might invest more in real estate, and those are not the more geopolitically oriented and long-term strategically oriented goals that Beijing has in mind.”

Previewing his work report in January, Mr. Li said China has “withstood external pressure and overcome difficulties at home to achieve progress in boosting high-quality development.”

The latter slogan has been used dozens of times by top officials in the last year, but its meaning is not exactly clear. State media has referred to “scientific and technological innovation” as being key to high-quality development, which lines up with efforts to boost sectors like domestic chip production, but Mr. Xi has also described the term as the “hard truth of the new era,” suggesting it encompasses more fundamental – and potentially difficult – reforms.

Open this photo in gallery: Bus hostesses hold up signs to guide delegates after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

Mr. Li’s speech Tuesday may give some ideas, but if it does not, he won’t be explaining himself further: for the first time since 1993, the premier will not hold a news conference following his work report.

Such pressers were a rare – albeit tightly controlled – opportunity for foreign media to engage with top Chinese officials. Instead, lower-level ministers will give briefings on various topics, including the economy and diplomacy, NPC spokesman Lou Qinjian said Monday.

Mr. Lou also unveiled the agenda for this year’s NPC, which did not include any personnel appointments. Observers had predicted the meeting might be used to announce a replacement for Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was removed from that role last July.

Beyond announcing an ever-growing annual defence budget, foreign policy is not usually on the agenda at the NPC, though in the past Mr. Xi and others have used the meetings to issue strong pronouncements on Taiwan – Beijing considers the self-ruled island its territory and therefore a “domestic” matter. On social issues, the NPC may also endorse measures to address China’s falling birth rates, including more incentives for couples to have children and maybe even a long-awaited nudging upwards of retirement age.