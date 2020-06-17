All eyes on Modi after 20 Indian soldiers die in fight with Chinese military

Open this photo in gallery Karnataka Youth Congress members hold a protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangalore on June 17, 2020. MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Early last year, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a defiant defence of his pre-election air strikes on what his government said were terror camps in Pakistan, an act that stirred up new fears of war between the two countries.

“It is my nature to settle every score,” Mr. Modi said then.

Now, with at least 20 Indian soldiers dead after a bloody confrontation with the Chinese military in the Himalayas this week, Mr. Modi must decide whether to apply the same retaliatory logic to its nuclear-armed northern neighbour, an emergent superpower whose actions have created fury in India and demands for a muscular response.

Story continues below advertisement

“How about a surgical air strike in Tibet on Chinese troop establishments to avenge the death of our 20 brave jawans including a commanding officer?” Yashwant Sinha, a former Indian foreign minister, wrote Wednesday on Twitter, using a local term for low-level soldiers.

“Or is all our bravado only for Pakistan?”

The deaths in the high-altitude Galwan Valley, in the disputed territories along the Line of Actual Control, mark the first deadly conflict between the two countries in 45 years, an eruption of violence blamed by China on Indian military incursions, and by India on a surge in Chinese aggression that is creating a dangerous new flashpoint in the midst of a spreading pandemic.

What one Indian columnist called “a medieval-era clash” lasted more than six hours on Monday, Indian media reported Wednesday, with the two sides eschewing firearms but fighting instead with stones and sticks studded with nails.

The outbreak of violence threatened further aggression between the two countries, but also a new cleavage between China and a major democratic power at a time when an assertive Beijing is already growing more isolated from the U.S. and its allies.

The Chinese government has sought calm, playing down the Galwan Valley violence and refusing to enumerate its own casualties, which the Indian military has estimated at several dozen. State media made little mention of the deadly fight and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see further violence. He called the border situation controllable.

The two sides had previously agreed to de-escalate a six-week standoff and India’s Mr. Modi made no public comments Wednesday, while defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement in subdued tones, praising the “exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty” of those who fought and calling their loss “deeply disturbing and painful."

Story continues below advertisement

China has argued that India provoked tensions in the area with new road-building. India says China sought to change the status quo, without defining what that means. China also recently conducted a high-altitude tank drill, state media reported Wednesday.

Outside the Modi administration, however, there were signs of a public backlash that could make it difficult for Mr. Modi’s nationalist government to quickly put behind it the deaths this week.

“The Chinese policy clearly is to keep slicing parts of India,” Mr. Sinha, the former foreign minister who is critical of Mr. Modi’s government, said in an interview. “China is behaving like an international bully. India is not. The only way you can call the bluff of a bully is to challenge the bully.”

“If the Chinese want to change the status quo,” he added, “then we should resist that, whatever it takes.”

The clash in the Galwan Valley has shown China’s longstanding doctrine of “peace and tranquility” is a “ruse to force their cartographic expansion agenda,” Shishir Gupta, the author of The Himalayan Face-off, wrote in the Hindustan Times, where he is executive editor. Local media called the dead soldiers “martyrs.”

“How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Congress party, asked on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

China has accused India of taking advantage of U.S. backing to challenge Chinese sovereignty. But there has been little outward sign in China of a desire to further elevate hostilities.

“The world, and particularly the U.S., would only be too happy to see an escalating clash between China and India, the two fast-rising countries,” said Du Youkang, a researcher who studies Indian border issues at the China Centre for South Asian Studies at Sichuan University.

But, he said, ”stronger China-India ties will bring more certainty in this current period of extreme uncertainty and that will be harmed if either side starts a war. So I think China and India will go to the negotiation table next, temporarily putting aside misunderstandings, and figure out an answer.”

For India, however, easing tensions is no longer a reasonable goal, argued Nitin Pai, a scholar of defence economics and international relations who is director of the Takshashila Institution, a non-partisan public policy research centre.

“The question is, where would you escalate, and how would you escalate? That’s really the policy issue which we need to be thinking about,” he said.

He sees India’s two primary options as continued conflict along the Himalayan frontier, or the opening of new points of confrontation elsewhere. A more assertive Indian challenge to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, for example, “would put pressure on the Chinese government,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

At least some of the deadly clash this week can be explained by frayed tempers among soldiers who have maintained a standoff in difficult conditions, at altitudes in excess of four kilometres, said Satish Dua, a retired lieutenant-general who previously served as the country’s Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. It is a positive sign, he said, that talks between the two countries have continued, and “that bullets have still not been exchanged.”

But for India, the death of 20 soldiers will be difficult to move past.

“It’s a matter of national pride,” he said, describing a need for an “all of nation” approach that can use diplomatic, economic and other means to pressure China to return the border area to the status quo.

“My take is that it is a long-lasting crack” between the two countries, he said.

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.