Amid prayers and hopes, leaders of the two Koreas meet on southern soil in historic first

As an orange sun brought the dawn to South Korea, a group of 20 pastors stood on a hill overlooking North Korea. They offered up a petition to “please hold Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un in the light,” said Jiseok Jung, one of the pastors there, referring to the leaders of the two countries.

Then the men of cloth returned to the Full Life Presbyterian church, itself a short distance from the demilitarized zone that separates the two countries.

“O Lord, consider our pitiful state and bless us with peace,” they prayed. “O Lord, settle peace through the inter-Korean summit and begin the time of reconciliation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery A small group of pastors gathered at a church near the North Korean border for an overnight prayer vigil ahead of the inter-Korean summit Friday. Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

On a table beside them, empty bottles of grape juice and open boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts were testament to the overnight vigil they had just completed. One drove 500 kilometres to be here, then eschewed sleep to beg for divine providence on a day when the leaders of the two Koreas met for a summit billed as the first step toward a “new era” — a moment that stoked hopes of change even if it remained unclear what of substance would be accomplished.

“It’s a wonderful day today. It’s a second liberation day,” said Mr. Jung. “First was liberation from Japanese rule. Now it’s the start of becoming one country, the completion of independence.”

A short while later, at 9:29 a.m. Friday, a smiling Mr. Kim strode across the small concrete curb that separates North from South at Panmunjom, the truce village where the two sides signed the 1953 armistice suspending hostilities in the Korean War. His step onto southern soil was the first by a North Korean leader, and he was welcomed by a grinning Mr. Moon.

Open this photo in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the border line at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone on Friday. 105136+0900/The Associated Press

Now “that you have come to the southern side, when will I be able to come to the north?” Mr. Moon asked, according to an official version of events provided by South Korea.

“Maybe this is the right time for you to enter North Korean territory,” Mr. Kim replied, gesturing back across the military demarcation line.

Holding hands, the two men then stepped for a moment into North Korea before returning to the southern side for a day of talks and dining.

On the agenda are Pyongyang’s nuclear program, and ways to achieve a more durable peace. South Korean officials have raised expectations that change is coming to a region that has lived for years under a cloud of nuclear tensions. At the Peace House where the summit was to take place, Mr. Kim wrote in the guestbook: “A new history starts now. An age of peace, from the starting point of history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Across South Korea, office workers and schoolchildren gathered around televisions and commuters huddled around phones to watch the live televised proceedings, including the border crossing. In Goyang, at the vast media centre for the Inter-Korean Summit — decorated with the official slogan, “Peace, A New Start” — the crowd, dominated by domestic reporters, broke out in cheers.

When the two leaders stepped briefly back onto the northern side, “I couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed,” said Lee Jeongho, editor-in-chief of Media Today.

Others saw the unexpected moment differently, a gesture that “shows Kim is a master disrupter. This is not going to be easy,” Jung H. Pak, SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at the Brookings Institution wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, for all the talk of new beginnings there were obvious signs of distrust. Before Mr. Kim signed the guestbook, North Korean security agents swept the room for explosives and listening devices, then sprayed its surfaces, including the book itself, with a substance believed to be a disinfectant, Reuters reported. When Mr. Kim drove back into North Korea for lunch, his car was surrounded by a phalanx of running guards.

Even minutes before the summit was to begin, much remained unknown, including whether Mr. Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, would attend (she did not appear, although South Korean media later reported she may come for dinner). The confusion over her attendance was set against broader uncertainty over the summit’s outcome — particularly regarding Mr. Kim’s willingness to countenance denuclearization.

The two leaders have scheduled hours of talks, and the specifics of their agreement on that topic will be the most closely-watched outcome of the summit, which comes amid strict economic sanctions levied against North Korea as the international community seeks to compel Mr. Kim to give up his nuclear arms.

Story continues below advertisement

His arsenal of deadly weaponry, however, has been a hard-won attempt to guarantee his regime’s security, and scholars have expressed doubt that he will give it up.

In morning meetings, Mr. Kim said he “came here to put an end to the history of confrontation. We are here to come together to come up with a resolution,” South Korean officials reported, although there were no details on the potential for denuclearization.

Mr. Moon raised the idea of holding more summits, and Mr. Kim offered to visit the Blue House, officials said. Their conversation touched on South Korean bullet trains, North Korean cold buckwheat noodles and jokes about Mr. Moon being forced to wake up early for security briefings on Mr. Kim’s latest activities. They talked about the possibility of freer travel between the two countries, amid an optimistic air that descended upon South Korea.





Elsewhere in South Korea, the air was optimistic.

Local television stations analyzed the intricacies of body language, with one expert concluding that Mr. Kim showed respect and restraint “by trying to match the rhythm and pace” of Mr. Moon.

Commentators called Mr. Kim “tong keun,” a term that translates literally to “big man,” but whose meaning indicates magnanimity and open-mindedness — a surprising description of the dictatorial leader of a country that has threatened to turn Seoul into a “sea of fire.”

But, said Mr. Lee, the editor-in-chief, “this summit can’t be just be an ‘event,’ by which I mean they have to find a way to achieve real results. This summit has to break with the past.”

With reporting by Cynthia Yoo