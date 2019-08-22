 Skip to main content

World Amnesty International blames Brazilian government for wildfires burning in Amazon rainforest

Amnesty International blames Brazilian government for wildfires burning in Amazon rainforest

RIO DE JANEIRO
The Associated Press
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, on Aug. 21, 2019.

UESLEI MARCELINO/Reuters

Amnesty International says Brazilian government failures are responsible for fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

The comment by the rights group on Thursday came after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested some non-governmental groups could be setting the blazes in retaliation for losing state funds under his administration.

Bolsonaro did not provide any evidence for his allegation, which escalated international concern over the vast rainforest that is a major absorber of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Kumi Naidoo is secretary general of London-based Amnesty International. He says the group has documented illegal land invasions and arson attacks in the Amazon, including a region where many fires are raging.

The World Meteorological Organization said this week that satellite images show smoke from Amazon fires is reaching the Atlantic coast and Sao Paulo.

