Amnesty renews call for international investigation into Khashoggi killing

Amnesty International has renewed a call for an international investigation into the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi — a slaying that has implicated some members of the Saudi crown prince’s entourage.
The group made the call outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Thursday while marking the 100th day since his Oct. 2 killing by Saudi agents there.
About 100 metres (yards) away from the consulate, the activists symbolically put up a street sign bearing the name of the journalist who wrote critically about the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia has indicted 11 people over the killing and announced last week that it will seek the death penalty against five of them.
Turkey has called for the suspects’ extradition and has also said it may seek an international investigation.
