ANC projected to win South African election with reduced majority

An election official empties a ballot box as counting begins after polls closed in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8,2019.

The long-ruling African National Congress is projected to win about 57 per cent of the vote in South Africa’s latest election, a sharp decline from the last national election and its worst result in a national election since the end of apartheid a quarter century ago.

The result, projected by analysts from partial results in Wednesday’s voting, will be enough to keep the ANC in power nationally but could trigger new factional feuds within the government.

It could embolden the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who was pressured into resigning last year after years of corruption scandals. His supporters will point out that Mr. Zuma led the ANC to a stronger victory with 62 per cent of the vote in the last national election in 2014.

Official results from the election, with about a third of all votes counted, showed the ANC at about 56 per cent. But the votes from some of its strongholds were yet to be counted, suggesting that the projections will be accurate.

The result is a setback for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced Mr. Zuma last year. He has waged an anti-corruption campaign since becoming president, but the election will not give him the strong mandate that he had sought. The decrease in the ANC’s vote could make it more difficult for him to remove senior officials and cabinet ministers who have been linked to corruption.

Neither of the two main opposition parties were able to capitalize on the ANC’s growing weakness. The liberal opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, is projected to get roughly the same as the 22 per cent that in won in the last election, while the radical left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters party is expected to get about 10 per cent, up from 6 per cent in the last election but still below its targets.

Rather than switching to the opposition parties, many South Africans did not vote at all. Voter turnout was reported to be about 65 per cent of registered voters – down significantly from previous elections.

And many people did not even bother to register to vote, disenchanted by the ANC and the other main parties. Only about 75 per cent of eligible voters registered to vote in this election – the lowest percentage since apartheid. Younger people, in particular, have abandoned the system, with only 19 per cent of the youngest eligible voters (18 and 19 years old) registering to vote this time, a much smaller percentage than in previous elections.

Analysts say the disillusionment with politics is a sign of growing unhappiness with the slumping economy and the proliferating corruption scandals, coupled with a lack of confidence in the two main opposition parties. Many South Africans see the Democratic Alliance as a white-dominated party, while the EFF is seen as too radical and divisive.

South Africa’s economy has repeatedly slipped into recession in recent years, annual growth has remained below 2 per cent for the past several years, and the unemployment rate has remained stubbornly high.

The EFF has called for the seizure of all white-owned farmland to help reduce the persistently high rates of inequality and poverty in South Africa. The ANC has criticized the EFF proposal, but it has supported a plan to amend the constitution to authorize the seizure of land without compensation in some circumstances.

Mr. Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman and former union leader, is more popular than his party. But his supporters are fighting an internal feud with Mr. Zuma’s faction, which has remained heavily influential in the ANC. There have been reports that Mr. Zuma has supported several smaller parties – including a new church-backed party – in a behind-the-scenes attempt to erode the ANC’s margin of victory.

Despite Mr. Ramaphosa’s early attempts to clean up the most graft-ridden elements in his party, many voters were angered that the ANC refused to get rid of several cabinet ministers and top officials who have been linked to corruption. They remained on the ANC’s list for parliamentary seats, provoking a storm of criticism in the country.

While the ANC will win at the national level, the governing party is at risk of losing control of South Africa’s economic heartland, the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located. Based on early results, the ANC is projected to win about 50 per cent of the vote in Gauteng. If it falls below 50 per cent, this could open the door for a possible coalition government among the opposition parties.

The ANC has already lost control of the city governments in Johannesburg and Pretoria, where the opposition parties were able to forge coalitions after the last local elections in 2016.