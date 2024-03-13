Open this photo in gallery: People queue outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts during the national security trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China on Dec. 18, 2023.LAM YIK/Reuters

A computer programmer who was allegedly abused while in Chinese custody took the stand Wednesday in Hong Kong, in a high-profile national security case against former Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai.

Andy Li helped organize a crowdfunding campaign – Stand With Hong Kong – to place advertisements in newspapers around the world in 2019 during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, calling for foreign governments to support the pro-democracy movement and sanction Hong Kong and Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on it.

In 2020, amid mass arrests under a new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, Mr. Li was one of 12 fugitives who attempted to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. They were detained by the Chinese coast guard and Mr. Li was imprisoned in Guangdong for seven months for illegally crossing the border, before being returned to Hong Kong.

During that time, the Washington Post has reported, Mr. Li was repeatedly abused and threatened. Witnesses told the newspaper they heard screaming coming from his cell.

In 2021, following his return to Hong Kong, Mr. Li pleaded guilty in a separate national security case, after prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges against him related to his escape. He was represented by lawyers with ties to the Hong Kong government and pro-Beijing organizations, something which researchers at the Georgetown Centre for Asian Law said was reminiscent of the Chinese authorities “manipulating, or even dictating, legal representation for defendants in politically sensitive cases.”

“Such lawyers will generally not make allegations regarding torture or ill-treatment,” the centre said in a report.

Mr. Li is still awaiting sentencing in that case, and is reportedly being held in a psychiatric facility. Due to the alleged abuse he suffered and the apparent deal made with prosecutors, supporters of Mr. Lai have raised questions about the reliability of any testimony from Mr. Li, which the government is expected to use to tie Mr. Lai into an alleged international conspiracy against Hong Kong.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Edwards, has called on Hong Kong and China to investigate the allegations of abuse against Mr. Li, a demand she reiterated before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week.

Mr. Lai’s lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher said “the admission of evidence procured through torture and coercion will constitute a flagrant denial of Jimmy Lai’s right to a fair trial.”

Appearing in court Wednesday, Mr. Li was escorted by green-uniformed corrections officers, who sat behind him while he testified through an interpreter. Thin and bespectacled, Mr. Li wore a large, dark-blue puffer jacket over a white shirt, his hair in a messy bowl cut. He gave testimony clearly and loudly in Cantonese, occasionally interrupting the interpreter to correct her choice of English word.

Mr. Lai’s lawyers did not object to Mr. Li’s presence, and no reference was made Wednesday to his alleged mistreatment.

In the defendant’s box, Mr. Lai could be seen making notes, which he shared with his lawyers during a recess, in contrast to the bored appearance he has had during other witness testimony.

Much of what Mr. Li testified about Wednesday was not new. He described how at the height of the 2019 unrest, he got involved in the crowdfunding campaign, which eventually raised around C$1.2 million to place advertisements in newspapers around the world, including The Globe and Mail.

There were delays in transferring the funds from the online crowdfunding platform however, and Mr. Li was struggling to make payments in time for the advertisements to run ahead of the June 2019 G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, who he knew through a protest group on Telegram, approached him and offered to help, Mr. Li said.

Prosecutors say Mr. Chan was a “middleman” between Mr. Li and several companies controlled by Mr. Lai, including the Ontario-based Lais Hotel Properties Ltd, which made payments on Mr. Li’s behalf to various newspapers.

“Of course, it was only an advance, subsequently I needed to pay him,” Mr. Li said.

Representatives for the hotel chain did not respond to a request for comment.

Entered into evidence Wednesday were copies of wire transfers to various newspapers, including the Guardian and the Washington Post, from Lais Hotels, via St. Catharines-based Meridian Credit Union. In the case of two ads placed in The Globe, internal records show both were paid for in advance by a “Mr. Li,” and there was no mention of any other company or person.

According to the prosecution case, Mr. Lai was the secret mastermind of the international sanctions campaign, part of a wider scheme to collude with foreign powers to undermine Hong Kong.

But in his testimony, Mr. Li made clear the plan was already under way before any company linked to Mr. Lai allegedly became involved. He said at least three people were involved in handling funds, while others wrote and designed the advertisements, and looked for suitable newspapers in which to publish them.

Mr. Li added that at one point, Mr. Chan said “those above him” were “not comfortable with the money being in arrears” and pushed for quicker repayment.

Finn Lau, a founder of Stand With Hong Kong who now lives in exile in the U.K., previously told The Globe “in essence, all financial resources came from public crowdfunding,” adding if Mr. Lai, a multi-millionaire, was a secret backer of the campaign “my teams would not need to rely on crowdfunding at all.”

All of the activity Mr. Li testified about Wednesday took place before July 2020, when the Beijing-imposed national security law came into force. In theory, the law is not retroactive, but activities before its passage can be taken into account by courts. Hong Kong authorities have also taken a wide view as to what constitutes continuing activity, such as having lobbied for sanctions that remain in force.

Mr. Lai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the national security law, as well as an additional charge under colonial-era legislation of conspiracy to publish seditious material. The 76-year-old faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.