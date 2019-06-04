Anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown draws silence in Beijing

Open this photo in gallery People's Liberation Army tanks and soldiers guarding Chang'an Avenue leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, two days after their crackdown on pro-democracy students. Thirty years after the killings of June 4, 1989, the government still keeps a lid on what really happened and how many died on that fateful day. MANNY CENETA/AFP/Getty Images

The crowds began to gather at Tiananmen Square in the early hours of a day that marked 30 years since soldiers opened fire in the heart of Beijing, bloodying the streets with the bodies of unarmed student protesters.

But the people who came Tuesday showed no obvious sign of assembling to commemorate the hundreds, perhaps thousands, who died here in 1989. They came instead bearing selfie sticks, bright red ball caps and bags of deep-fried dough sticks – tourists from across the country who raised their arms for smiling pictures, mimicking the gesture made famous by Chairman Mao Zedong. One woman broke out into a finger-snapping, foot-stomping dance before the portrait of Mao that stares out onto the square. Others joined a lengthy queue, eager to gaze in reverence at his preserved body in an adjacent mausoleum.

One tourist from Shaanxi province, nearly 1,000 kilometres away, when asked what the crowd would be commemorating on this day, said that he did not know.

Story continues below advertisement

“What happened 30 years ago?” a reporter suggested.

You mean, to commemorate 70 years, he responded. It’s a reference to the anniversary of the founding of Communist China in 1949, an event that will be marked with much fanfare in October of this year by the modern leaders who have inherited the apparatus of power once helmed by Chairman Mao.

The events of 1989 – the student protests across the country, the sudden appearance of critical reporting on state media, the grisly end to it all – received no such attention on Tuesday. Marks of quiet remembrance circulated between friends using coded language on chat apps. But internet searches for June 4, 1989, and related terms yielded no information. Censors blocked CNN’s website, while Reuters articles about Tiananmen were purged from financial terminals. Police already acted weeks ago to place former student protesters and other activists under house arrest, keeping them from making public displays.

Three decades after China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, increased government suppression of rights activism has pushed the demonstrators' original goals further away than ever. Reuters

China’s foreign ministry, however, offered a stern rebuke to critics, accusing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “lunatic words and idiotic nonsense” and the European Union of making groundless accusations while interfering in China’s internal affairs. “The development path China has chosen is totally correct and is firmly supported by public,” said spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday.

Mr. Pompeo, in a statement earlier in the day, said hopes of China becoming a more open and tolerant society “have been dashed.” He added that “China’s one-party state tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests.” The European Union said it “continues to mourn the victims and offers its condolences to their families.” Canada, in a brief statement posted to the Facebook site of its consulate in Hong Kong, said: “Today, we pause to remember the tragic events that took place 30 years ago on June 4th, 1989.”

But such words were kept from Chinese audiences, as were a pair of unusual official mentions of Tiananmen history. On Sunday, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told a Singapore audience that China’s measures to stop the “political turbulence” were the “correct policy,” saying “China has enjoyed stability and development” as a result. On Monday, the Global Times, a Communist Party-owned newspaper, published an English-language editorial that called the bloody suppression of the protests a “vaccination for the Chinese society” that “will greatly increase China’s immunity against any major political turmoil in the future.”

The Global Times did not print the editorial in Chinese, and Mr. Wei’s remarks appeared nowhere on Chinese media, which on Tuesday broadcast images of current protests in Sudan, and of a new logo for the 70th anniversary celebrations, an emblem described as “a new page turning in China’s history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the only visible sign of something unusual stood on the streets around Tiananmen Square, where men in shirt-sleeves kept vigilant watch. A taxi driver nearby says they’re plain clothes police.

In China, few “even realize this is a day that should be remembered,” said Louisa Lim, author of The People's Republic of Amnesia: Tiananmen Revisited. Those who do remember “have been so cowed into submission by very visible punishment of acts of remembrance that people don’t dare any more.”

The force of forgetting is profound. Earl Drake, Canada’s ambassador to China in 1989, now lives in Vancouver, where he hangs on his wall an enlargement of the most iconic picture of the crackdown, that of an unknown man standing in front of a line of tanks. But when young Chinese people have come to his home, they often stare blankly at the image, even though they are university students in a country with open internet.

“They look at this picture and they say, ‘What is this?’ They have no idea about that picture or what it’s about,” Mr. Drake said.

Thirty years later, he finds it hard to discern much influence from the 1989 protests on the shape of modern China. It was not “the major milestone that we thought it was. A lot of things in China remain as they were,” he said.

Yet even at Tiananmen Square, a place rigorously policed to prevent any act of remembrance – police blocked numerous journalists from entering. The Globe and Mail was briefly detained and told not to publish photos – a few people whispered that they knew the importance of the date.

Story continues below advertisement

“A major event took place on this day in the past,” one man said. June 4 “is meaningful,” said another, before adding: “I won’t talk to you any more.”

(Both were granted anonymity by The Globe because of concerns for their safety.)

On China’s WeChat messenger app, meanwhile, people traded cryptic messages: images of white flowers, video of candlelight vigils and poems written in backward characters to evade digital censorship algorithms.

“It’s been 30 years now, the past cannot be erased,” wrote one person.

Another posted a poem: “It is very dark outside. But people of conscience, please keep your lights on. Because if you do, all of those children who will remain young forever will be able to find their way back home. Please, help those young ghosts return home before the sun rises.”