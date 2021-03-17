Anti-Asian violence is on the rise in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know, and how you can help

Open this photo in gallery Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer at a March 13 protest against anti-Asian hate crimes in Seattle's Hing Hay Park. Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Before Tuesday’s shootings in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead – six of them of East Asian descent – the past year had already been a dangerous one for Asian-Americans. Incidents of hate, from street harassment to vandalism, have measurably increased since the pandemic began. Political leaders, past and present, are coming under greater scrutiny for the way their rhetoric about the “Wuhan virus” has made matters worse. Here’s a primer on the situation so far, and how Canada has not been immune.

The shootings in Atlanta: What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery A police officer works on March 16 at the scene outside Gold Spa in Atlanta, one of three businesses in the area to suffer deadly shootings that day. Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters

A white suspect was arrested Tuesday after three spas, two in Atlanta and one in nearby Cherokee County, were attacked in succession that afternoon. Police haven’t given a definitive account of the suspect’s motives, but this is what we know.

The attacks: The violence began around 5 p.m. at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., where four people – two Asian women, a white woman and a white man – were fatally shot, local police said. Shortly before 6 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a “robbery in progress” call at the Gold Spa, where they found three women dead, as well as another woman shot at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street. “It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said of the four Atlanta victims.

The suspect: A 21-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. in Crisp County after a highway pursuit by state police. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said he may have had a "sexual addiction" related to massage parlours and was planning to go to Florida to attack "some type of porn industry," but it was too early to tell what role race played in the shootings.

Official reaction: "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Tuesday night via Twitter. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the killings from a meeting with his counterpart in South Korea: "We are horrified by this violence, which has no place in America or anywhere," he said, noting that four of the women were believed to be of Korean descent.





Anti-Asian hatred in the United States

Open this photo in gallery People hold lights during a March 4 vigil in Fountain Valley, Calif. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

What statistics say

In 2020, recorded hate incidents against East Asians and Pacific Islanders surged as some Americans embraced conspiracy theories that China, the first country hit by the pandemic, was to blame for the virus. One analysis by California researchers put the increase at 149 per cent compared with 2019, even though the overall hate-crime rate dropped 7 per cent in the same period. Official statistics should be viewed with caution because not all incidents get reported to police. Several U.S. advocacy groups have tried to address this by creating a centralized reporting site, Stop AAPI Hate, which recorded 3,795 incidents from March 19 last year to Feb. 28 this year. Women reported 2.3 times as often as men, AAPI found.

The Trump factor

Before the end of his presidency and the suspension of his Twitter account, Donald Trump continued to use phrases such as “the Chinese virus” to describe the virus that causes COVID-19. Bodies such as the World Health Organization have avoided this so no single country is stigmatized for a disease that has left no continent untouched. Mr. Trump and other U.S. politicians then amplified conspiracy theories that the virus was created in a Chinese biological weapons lab.

Biden administration’s response

President Joe Biden promised action this month in his first national prime-time TV address, saying racist attacks are “un-American” and must stop. Earlier, he directed the Justice Department to work with state and local authorities to combat hate. His memorandum also noted that the U.S. government “must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.”





Open this photo in gallery Surveillance footage from March 13, 2020, shows a white suspect shoving a 92-year-old Asian man at an East Vancouver convenience store, where he yelled racist remarks, including comments about COVID-19. Netflix

Anti-Asian hatred in Canada

What statistics say

In Vancouver, the tally of hate incidents targeting East Asians went up sevenfold from 2019 to 2020. Local and provincial law-enforcement statistics have been warning since last spring that more needs to be done to combat such hatred. A crowdsourced Statistics Canada study found Canadians of Asian descent were more likely to report increased harassment during the pandemic.

Official response

In B.C., Premier John Horgan promised new steps this year to improve anti-racism legislation and encourage police to bring more hate incidents to prosecutors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also denounced the rise in attacks against East Asian Canadians.





Open this photo in gallery Messages are posted on a solidarity wall to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press

What can I do?

Find good mental-health resources: One of the major effects of rising anti-Asian discrimination is worsening mental health. Researchers at the University of British Columbia and York University found last year that, compared with white Canadians, Asian Canadians reported measurably poorer mental health that correlates strongly with feelings of discrimination. If you or someone you care about is struggling, consider a counselling service such as Kids Help Phone, or see whether your area has help lines in languages other than English and French (B.C. and the Toronto area do).

One of the major effects of rising anti-Asian discrimination is worsening mental health. Researchers at the University of British Columbia and York University found last year that, compared with white Canadians, Asian Canadians reported measurably poorer mental health that correlates strongly with feelings of discrimination. If you or someone you care about is struggling, consider a counselling service such as Kids Help Phone, or see whether your area has help lines in languages other than English and French (B.C. and the Toronto area do). Learn about your local equity policies: Provincial and municipal governments have their own policies for combatting hate, but it can sometimes take a bit of research to report incidents or seek redress. Check your city government’s website or ask your elected representative to learn more.

Provincial and municipal governments have their own policies for combatting hate, but it can sometimes take a bit of research to report incidents or seek redress. Check your city government’s website or ask your elected representative to learn more. Be a better bystander: Of the hate incidents recorded by AAPI last year, most were in businesses or public streets, places where bystander intervention can make a big difference if done safely and effectively. Some organizations offer online courses in intervention strategies. Here’s a list of pointers from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

