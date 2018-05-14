Anti-establishment parties agree to form government in Italy

Open this photo in gallery Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, centre, arrives for a meeting with the leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, in Milan on May 13, 2018. Flavio Lo Scalzo/The Canadian Press

The two biggest anti-establishment parties in Italy have agreed to form a government, putting the euro area’s third-largest economy in the hands of a populist movement that threatens to rattle the European project.

By Monday, the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League had agreed to a broad governing plan whose major omission was the name of a potential prime minister. M5S’s leader, Luigi Di Maio, and his counterpart at the League, Matteo Salvini, were due to present the plan to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday and propose a candidate who would lead the coalition government, ending more than two months of political limbo since the election.

Mr. Di Maio, 31 and Mr. Salvini, 45, both coveted the premiership, but mutual resistance forced them to back down and agree to select a neutral candidate – whose identity on Monday morning was not known – for the top job.

M5S and the League were the two main winners in the March election and, while not natural partners, have banged out a governing platform that includes a flat tax, a guaranteed income for the poor, a lower retirement age, the rollback of pension reform, the expulsion of illegal immigrants and accommodation with Russia.

Some economists have already pronounced the fiscal package unveiled by the two parties as overly costly, and therefore unworkable, in a country with one of the world’s highest levels of debt relative to the size of its economy, barely perceptible growth and a crushing youth-unemployment rate.

In a Monday note, economists at the French bank Société Générale called the formation of the populist government “our worst case scenario” but said “this government is unlikely to have enough political and fiscal room to maneuver to deliver [such a] large fiscal slippage.”

The Italian election marked the first populist victory in a big European country – Italy is a member of the Group of Seven and its economy is about 25-per-cent bigger than Canada’s. It showed that the European populist movement did not necessarily peak last year, when Marine Le Pen, leader of the highly euroskeptic, anti-immigrant National Front, went down to defeat in the 2017 French election. The National Front’s German equivalent, Alternative for Germany, fared better in the September election but ultimately did not prevent Chancellor Angela Merkel from forming a new coalition government.

M5S and the League claimed just above 50 per cent of the Italian vote after appealing to voters who were weary of years of economic stagnation and austerity demanded by Brussels, a stubbornly high unemployment rate and EU-mandated fiscal rules that the two parties argued did not give Italy the latitude to spend to promote growth and job creation.

While both parties could be labelled euroskeptic – the League far more so than M5S – the parties have dropped their pre-election pledges to hold a referendum on the euro. But their expensive economic platforms would likely break the EU’s rules of budget deficits. Those rules say that deficits must be no more than 3 per cent of gross domestic product.

According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera national newspaper, the two parties’ economic platforms would cost between €65-billion (about $100-billion) and €100-billion, with the flat tax estimated to be the most expensive item on the agenda. According to the parties’ draft agreement, the flat tax would be set at 15 per cent, rising to 20 per cent for families earning more than €80,000 a year. Italy’s pension agency has said the flat tax could cost as much as €30-billion a year, almost double the figure set out by M5S.

So far, investors have not expressed much fear that the new government will drive up budget deficits to pay for the economic plan. The yield on benchmark Italian government bonds, known as BTPs, barely rose in recent weeks as the prospect of a high-spending government took shape. Investors, apparently, are taking comfort in the European Central Bank’s massive bond-buying program, which has pushed down bond yields across most of the euro zone.

But some analysts think investors might be in for a shock if the new government makes good on even some of its fiscal and economic promises, taunting Brussels.

They note that the ECB’s bond-buying program is winding down, leaving the Italian debt markets with ever less protection, and that Italy has almost no fiscal wiggle room. “I believe that Italian risk is being dramatically underpriced,” said Nicholas Spiro of London’s Lauressa Advisory. “The markets assume that the ECB will come to the rescue again [in Italy], but how can it? There could be another financial crisis in Italy.”

If Mr. Mattarella, the Italian President, approves the nomination for prime minister on Monday or Tuesday, the new Italian government could be sworn in by the end of the week. It would then face the customary vote of confidence. But Mr. Mattarella said over the weekend that he would not be a “pushover,” a hint that he would not necessarily approve the two parties’ nomination for prime minister.

Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister whose Forza Italia party had been part of the centre-right coalition that campaigned with the League, did not oppose the formation of the M5S-League coalition, allowing it to form. Over the weekend, an Italian court ruled that he may run again for office. A tax fraud conviction five years ago had banned him from entering parliament.