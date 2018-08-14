Car hits pedestrians outside British Parliament in what police are treating as ‘terrorist incident’

Police are treating an attack outside Parliament as a terrorist incident after a car hit pedestrians before crashing into a barrier.

Police arrested the driver, described as a man in his late 20s, and said no weapons were found inside the vehicle, a silver Ford Fiesta. None of the injuries were life threatening and health officials said two people have been treated.

Several streets around Parliament were blocked off and the Westminster Underground station was closed. The buildings would be largely empty as Members of Parliament are on their summer break.

“At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident and the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation,” police said in a statement.

Witnesses described the car as being driven at high speed before hitting barriers. Several suggested the crash was deliberate.

"The car drove at speed into the barriers outside the House of Lords. There was a loud bang from the collision and a bit of smoke," Ewelina Ochab told The Associated Press. "The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away."

Another witness, Jason Williams, also said the car was moving fast.

"It looked deliberate. It didn't look like an accident," he told AP. "How do you do that by accident? It was a loud bang."

Police moved quickly to arrest the driver, who has not been named.

Security around Parliament has been increased since an attack at the complex in March 2017 when four people died. In that attack Khalid Masood rammed his car into crowds of people along a sidewalk out front of the buildings. Mr. Masood then tried to rush inside with a knife and killed a police officer before being shot dead in a courtyard area.

Prime Minister Theresa May didn’t comment directly on the attack but expressed concern for those injured.

“My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response,” Ms. May said on Twitter