U.S. protests: A guide to the story so far, from George Floyd’s death to a national reckoning on racism

Open this photo in gallery New York, June 1: A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window in the SoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan. Protesters broke into the store Sunday night in demonstrations against the death of George Floyd, a black man of Minneapolis, in police custody. Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press

The latest

Americans are girding for a sixth day of protests on Monday as demonstrators defy an escalating police presence to speak out against last week’s death of a black man in Minneapolis, and the murder charges against the white police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Sunday night’s demonstrations led to thousands of arrests and the imposition of more curfews in U.S. cities, at least 40 by Monday morning.

President Donald Trump, who has denounced protesters as “thugs” and suggested military action against them, spent nearly an hour on Friday night in a White House bunker after hundreds gathered outside the executive mansion, according to administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Mr. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, weighed in on the protests in a Monday post that called on a new generation of activists to demand change. “If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals,” he wrote.

How this started: The death of George Floyd

Open this photo in gallery George Floyd. Christopher Harris via AP

The victim: George Floyd was a 46-year-old black man from Houston, where he leaves a six-year-old daughter. Mr. Floyd moved to Minneapolis five years ago to start a new life, working as a bouncer at a Salvation Army outlet and a Latin music club until he was laid off when the pandemic hit and Minnesota instituted a stay-at-home order. Another nightclub job put him in proximity (though possibly not direct contact) with the man later accused of killing him: Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer who moonlighted as a security guard.

His death: The men would have a final and tragic encounter on May 25, the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, when a grocery-store employee called the police on Mr. Floyd shortly after 8 p.m. and alleged he had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Mr. Chauvin was one of the officers who responded. Police claim Mr. Floyd “appeared to be under the influence” and resisted arrest. Bystanders captured video of Mr. Chauvin restraining Mr. Floyd by kneeling on his neck as he said “I can’t breathe”; according to the criminal complaint against Mr. Chauvin, this lasted for eight minutes and 46 seconds, and continued after Mr. Floyd stopped moving. The video ends with paramedics taking Mr. Floyd away. He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. at Hennepin County Medical Center, the medical examiner says.

Open this photo in gallery Derek Chauvin after his May 29 arrest. Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Getty Images

The officers: Mr. Chauvin and three other officers present at the incident – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were fired on May 26. Three days later, Mr. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the charges, which have not been tested in court, he could face more than 12 years in prison.

Open this photo in gallery Minneapolis, May 28: Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station . Carlos Barria/Reuters

The U.S. protests so far

In Minneapolis, protesters took to the streets in the days after Mr. Floyd’s death to denounce anti-black racism and police brutality. The slogans of these protests – “I can’t breathe,” “black lives matter” – evoked a long history of similar police-related killings of black men, such as 2014′s deaths of Eric Garner in New York and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

As the protests continued to grow and spread to cities around the United States, they took a more destructive turn on May 28, when some Minneapolis protesters stormed a police precinct station and set it on fire. Authorities instituted an 8 p.m. curfew in Minneapolis, and other U.S. cities did the same in response to their protests. Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz mobilized the state’s National Guard to “help provide security and restore safety.” By the end of the first week of demonstrations, thousands of people had been arrested.

Protests and the pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Minneapolis resident Jessie Schlosser provides hand sanitizer to demonstrators on May 29. Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

The unrest comes at an especially perilous time in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected and killed more people in the United States than any other country, and which is disproportionately killing black Americans compared with white Americans. The protests began just as many states were beginning to ease their stay-at-home measures. But while hard-hit states like New York are beginning to see the decline of their initial caseloads, others, like Minnesota, have not yet reached their peaks. Infectious-disease experts warn that a resurgence is still possible, and to prevent that they still need the public to limit their exposure to others and document the social contact they do have so infections can be traced. Mass gatherings like the protests threaten to disrupt that.

But it’s unclear whether the protests themselves will trigger large new outbreaks. Many are taking place outside, where infections don’t spread as readily as indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer have been ubiquitous there, but these are only effective at preventing those who use them from spreading the virus to others: They aren’t as useful in protecting people from infection themselves. And keeping the recommended two-metre distance from others is difficult in a crowded street protest or a confrontation with police at close quarters.

Rather than discourage protests completely, some local health agencies have targeted messages to those who plan to protest to do so in a safer way.

Plan to protest? Here are tips to reduce the risk of spreading #COVID19:

✔️Wear a face covering

✔️Wear eye protection to prevent injury

✔️Stay hydrated

✔️Use hand sanitizer

✔️Don't yell; use signs & noise makers instead

✔️Stick to a small group

✔️Keep 6 feet from other groups — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) May 30, 2020

What Trump has done

Open this photo in gallery This May 29 tweet about the protests was blocked because the social-media site said it 'violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.' Twitter via AP

President Donald Trump has inflamed the protests by calling them “thugs,” threatening to send in the military and suggesting in one tweet that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” an infamous phrase used in the 1960s by segregationist presidential candidate George Wallace and a Florida police chief who threatened a violent crackdown on civil-rights protests. He had to walk back some of these remarks when, for the first time ever, Twitter censured one of his tweets as “glorifying violence” and blocked it from view.

Mr. Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, has a history of inflaming racial tensions. He blamed “both sides” for violence between white supremacists and left-wing counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and has called some immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border rapists.

What Canadians have done

Solidarity protests in Canadian cities have attracted thousands of participants, both to speak out against the U.S. situation and to draw attention to deaths closer to home. In Toronto, demonstrators have demanded answers in the May 27 death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from an apartment balcony while police officers were nearby. Her mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, had called police to defuse an argument between her son and Ms. Korchinski-Paquet, whom she said was in a state of mental distress. Toronto’s police chief has asked Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit to expedite its investigation into her death.

What can I do? Resources and more reading

The U.S. protests have triggered a flood of donations to Mr. Floyd’s family and to black-led social justice organizations in the Minneapolis area, such as the Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block. The Lake Street Council is raising funds to help Minneapolis businesses damaged in the protest, especially those owned by racialized people, to rebuild. Check with organizations and businesses in your community to see what they’re doing.

For Canadians curious about racism’s role in their own history, now is also a productive time to reflect. One place to start is The Globe and Mail’s 2016 podcast Colour Code. You can listen to all 11 episodes here, and also read resources that hosts Hannah Sung and Denise Balkissoon compiled about essential topics.

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Masai Ujiri: To overcome racism, we must raise our voices

Elizabeth Renzetti: A message to you, Karen: Stop your messing around

Editorial: Canada’s cops should study the failings of U.S. policing – and resolve to do better

Cathal Kelly: Pro athletes eager to be on right side of history join race protests

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from The Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, The Canadian Press, Adrian Morrow, Tamsin McMahon, Dakshana Bascaramurty and Molly Hayes

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.