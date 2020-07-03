Anxiety, caution in Britain as pubs and hair salons among places set to reopen

Open this photo in gallery Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit places physical distancing markers at the front of the bar at the Chandos Arms pub, in London, on July 1, 2020. Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

There will be celebration and anxiety across much of Britain this weekend as most lockdown restrictions begin to ease and people are finally allowed to have a pint in a pub, get a haircut or dine out at a restaurant.

Pubs, restaurants, hair salons, hotels, movie theatres and places of worship are among the long list of venues that can reopen on Saturday in England. Wales and Scotland will follow suit later in July, while pubs and restaurants reopened in Northern Ireland on Friday.

While the return to a semblance of normal life after more than three months of lockdown has been welcomed by many, there’s growing trepidation that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and that the government is moving too quickly to kick-start the economy.

Britain has had more than 311,000 cases of COVID-19 and just over 44,000 people have died. The number of infections has slowed considerably but hot spots have emerged in several parts of the country, notably Leicester, where roughly 500,000 people will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as public health officials scramble to contain a surge of new cases. Worrying trends have also been seen in Bradford, Barnsley, Manchester and along the Scottish border, where the infection rates have spiked in recent days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government won’t hesitate to impose more local lockdowns if necessary to prevent a second wave of the virus, but he has insisted that easing the lockdown was critical to help businesses recover. “My message is to enjoy summer sensibly, and make sure it all works,” he said in a cautious warning on Friday. “Let’s not blow it now, folks. We need to realize that there is always a risk.”

Not all pub owners share Mr. Johnson’s enthusiasm and many are holding off until later in the month. Some publicans are concerned that overdrinking and overcrowding will be rampant as people rush out on Saturday to get their first pint since March. “I think it’s too early for pubs to be opening safely,” said David Burd, who runs the Stanford Arms with his wife, Samantha, in Lowestoft, eastern England. “We should wait another month for the number of cases to come down.”

Mr. Burd won’t open his doors until the end of July and he’s made meticulous plans for how the pub will operate. He’s only allowing three groups of up to eight people inside and they’ll be confined to different sections of the pub. The groups can’t mix and everyone can only stay for four hours at a time. There won’t be any live music or quiz nights and reservations will be mandatory. “The days of normal pubs are gone until we have a vaccine,” he said.

Two-thirds of pubs in Newcastle also won’t open on Saturday because of fears the downtown will be overrun with rowdy revellers. “We are genuinely concerned that this could be a day of total chaos for the pub trade,” the owners of the Tyne Bar said on Twitter. “We’ve decided it’s not worth the risk.” The Tyne is opening on Monday but many other pub owners said they won’t be back in business until August.

Matt Mace is among the many people who have been waiting eagerly to have a beer at his local watering hole, the Hand and Heart in Peterborough. But he too is wary. “I’ll go on Saturday to see what it’s like, but with the social distancing and whatever it’s not going to be quite what I’m used to, that’s for sure,” he said. “For the next few months it’s going to be so weird.” Mr. Mace, 49, lives in Peterborough but he works for the city council in Leicester, which is about 65 kilometres away, and he’s well aware of the risks of reopening too quickly. He’s been working from home lately and worries that people in Leicester will simply drive out of town to drink or dine out which could weaken the local lockdown and cause the virus to spread. “We’ll see how it goes this weekend,” he said.

Many businesses can’t reopen fast enough, and for some the pent-up demand for their services has been overwhelming. Some hair stylists in London already have 2,000 people on waiting lists and several salons plan to open at midnight on Friday. Wedding planners have also been furtively trying to rebook more than 73,000 nuptials in England that were cancelled during the pandemic, even though the ceremonies can only include up to 30 people and singing has been banned.

“It’s been a bit chaotic trying to answer all the calls and e-mails,” said Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse pub in North Norfolk. He added that the restaurant has been booked through to the first week of August for dinner. Although physical distancing rules have been relaxed to one meter from two, the pub has still lost some table space. Mr. Williamson has been able to compensate by opening a marquee outside, which has brought the overall seating capacity to around 70 per cent of the pub’s normal level.

He’s confident that tourist areas like North Norfolk will be even more popular this summer as people vacation at home. “Lots of people aren’t going abroad and we expect demand to continue into the fall,” he said.

Other tourist destinations are taking a more cautious approach. The National Gallery plans to open on July 8, with visitors required to book time slots online and follow specific routes once inside. Other galleries, including the four Tate galleries, will open later in July or not until August.

Norfolk’s Holkham Hall, an 18th-century mansion on a 10,000-hectare estate, is reopening some facilities on Saturday to tap into the tourist demand. The seat of the Earls of Leicester includes a vast beach area, historic pub, coffee shop, gardens and a sprawling farm. “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people back but we’re also being very cautious and safe,” said Lucy Downing, the head of marketing.

Ms. Downing said tours of the mansion won’t restart until physical distancing rules can be worked out, and for now the pub will only serve people staying overnight in the guest rooms. But other facilities will reopen and the estate is planning some special events, including food stalls in the park. “It has been a very, very difficult time,” she added. “But we need to ensure that we open for the long term and that we keep people’s respect and trust.”

