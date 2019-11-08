 Skip to main content

World

Appeals court says Defamation suit against InfoWars can continue

RICHMOND, Va.
The Associated Press
Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018.

The Canadian Press

A federal appeals court in Virginia has denied a petition from InfoWars and other far-right defendants and is allowing a defamation lawsuit against them to continue.

The Daily Progress reports the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a petition challenging the location where the lawsuit would be heard. The decision allows the lawsuit to continue at the U.S. District Court level in Charlottesville.

A lower court judge had earlier granted an appeal by the defendants.

Former State Department official Brennan Gilmore sued InfoWars founder Alex Jones and several others for defamation in 2018. Gilmore filmed a 2017 car attack that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer during a white nationalist rally. Gilmore’s lawsuit says Jones, InfoWars and the defendants spread conspiracy theories about him, leading to threats and harassment.

