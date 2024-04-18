Apple removes WhatsApp, Threads from China app store on government order

Apple removed Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China on Friday after the iPhone maker was ordered by the Chinese government.

“The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns,” Apple said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree.”

The iPhone maker said the apps remain available for download on all other storefronts where they appear.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the Meta apps removal.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the WSJ report.