 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Argentine lawmakers set to vote on landmark abortion bill

Natalie Alcoba
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Abortion-rights activists participate in a demonstration outside Congress as lawmakers debate a bill on its legalization, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2020.

Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press

In the clandestine world of abortions in Argentina, not all women are created equal. The difference is typically money, who you know, where you live and the consequences that follow.

In Felicidad Salinas’s community of Villa 31, one of the impoverished slums of Buenos Aires, there’s someone who sells black-market pills to women who want to terminate a pregnancy. Others turn to dangerous methods, such as inserting parsley stems in their vaginas to induce a miscarriage, said Ms. Salinas, 41.

For Carolina Risso, 40, and a middle-class mother in the capital, the options were different. A doctor friend wrote her a prescription for misoprostol, the World Health Organization-endorsed drug used to terminate pregnancies, which she purchased at a pharmacy, and administered without complication.

Story continues below advertisement

But the procedure did not weigh as heavily on her mind as the fear that she could be jailed for breaking the law.

Both women recognize that social standing goes a long way to determining their fates. “It is poor women who die,” said Ms. Salinas, bluntly. “It’s not rich women who die.”

The range of risks and realities that exist for women is at the heart of a decades-long campaign to legalize abortion in Argentina, where women may face jail time for choosing to end their pregnancies.

Abortion has been illegal here since 1921, except in cases of rape, or if the life or health of the mother is at risk. That law drives thousands of women to terminate their pregnancies in secret. The Argentine government estimates that between 370,000 and 522,000 abortions occur in the country every year, the vast majority outside of the system and potentially risky. Some 38,000 women end up in hospital with complications due to botched abortions, officials say. Since 1983, more than 3,000 women have died as a result – four this year, although officials say that figure is likely higher.

But Argentina is now on the cusp of a watershed moment, as a bill to legalize the termination of a pregnancy up until the 14th week gets a final hearing before the Senate on Dec. 29.

The legislation already passed its first hurdle in the lower house of Congress earlier this month, as thousands of pro-choice supporters camped outside overnight in anticipation of the results. The Senate rejected a similar bill in 2018, but this time is different because the legislation has the endorsement of the new president, Alberto Fernandez, who made legalization a promise in his 2019 election campaign.

Only a handful of small countries have legalized elective abortion in Latin America – Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana – along with Mexico City and the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Several nations have outlawed it completely, while a few permit it in certain circumstances. Abortion-rights activists in Latin America hope a yes vote in Argentina will have a ripple effect across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The vote would also signify a crucial victory for one of the most visible feminist movements on the planet. Argentina is where the Ni Una Menos (Not One Less) movement against gender-based violence started five years ago. Both it and the green scarf that symbolizes the country’s legalization campaign have been taken up by women across the continent.

But abortion remains a divisive issue in Argentina, a predominantly Catholic country and the home country of Pope Francis. Although dwarfed in numbers compared with pro-choice demonstrators, opponents of the bill also rallied and prayed outside the National Congress on the night of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies. A recent poll by the Centro Estrategico Latinoamericano de Geopolitica found that 54 per cent of Argentines favour legalizing abortion in all circumstances.

It’s not just about public health, advocates say, but a woman’s autonomy over her body. Although access to safe procedures has improved, women are still denied legal abortions, and misinformation and stigma fuel the clandestine market.

“If we don’t do anything, if we leave everything the same – something that we already know happens – and keep debating, we would be complicit in institutional violence,” said Karina Banfi, legislator for the province of Buenos Aires, during the Chamber of Deputies debate.

Legislators who are against the bill called it a smoke screen for a government that was failing to contain an economic crisis worsened by the pandemic and said that there are limits to what a woman should be able to decide.

“How terrible that a woman has to eliminate their descendancy in order to save her own existence – that’s not freedom,” said Dr. Maria De Urraza, a fervent opponent who spoke before a Senate committee analyzing the issue. She claimed that vulnerable women are being “pushed” into abortions, something other doctors refuted.

Story continues below advertisement

The new legislation protects the right of the doctor to refuse to provide an abortion on moral or religious grounds but states that they must refer the woman to someone who will in a timely manner.

Dr. Adolfo Rubinstein, a former minister of health, called legalization a long-overdue debt with society that needs to be resolved.

“What you want to legislate does not have to do with beliefs, but with the state not ignoring the consequences of clandestine abortion,” Dr. Rubinstein said.

Dr. Betiana Olearo has seen that up close, following 14 years in a public-health clinic that serves lower-income people outside of Cordoba, the second-largest city in Argentina. She says the women who come seeking an abortion represent a cross-section of society and have their minds made up.

“Criminalization has not worked at all,” Dr. Olearo said. “Whether it’s legal or not, women are going to abort. What the law changes is the conditions under which the person is going to achieve their goals. It eliminates the huge gap that exists between those who are of a certain class and those who have a harder time accessing it.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies