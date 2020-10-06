A Nagorno-Karabakh who’s who: What you need to know to understand Armenia and Azerbaijan’s conflict

For years, Armenia and Azerbaijan’s dispute over a rocky region of the South Caucasus was considered a “frozen conflict” left over from the last days of the Soviet Union. Now, it’s a series of escalating battles that have killed hundreds of people and tested old alliances between Turkey, which Armenia alleges is aiding Azerbaijan for its own ends, and long-time military partners such as Canada. The Globe and Mail’s senior international correspondent, Mark MacKinnon, has been following the conflict and how it figures in a larger struggle for supremacy between Turkey and Russia. Here’s a primer on who’s fighting and why.
Where is Nagorno-Karabakh?
Nagorno-Karabakh is an enclave of about 4,400 square kilometres in Azerbaijan. Most of its inhabitants are ethnically Armenian, but when the recently formed Soviet Union took over Armenia and Azerbaijan in the 1920s, a divide-and-rule strategy put Nagorno-Karabakh under Azerbaijani control. As the USSR broke up at the end of the 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan reclaimed their independence and the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh heated up: Over three years, a war with Armenian separatists killed nearly 30,000 people. A Russian-brokered ceasefire in 1994 was more or less the end of major armed conflict in the region until this past September, when Armenian and Azerbaijani forces began firing at each other. It’s escalated into deadly land and air battles and the shelling of civilians.
The combatants compared
Azerbaijan
- Leader: President Ilham Aliyev
- Capital: Baku
- Country’s population: 10 million
- Azerbaijanis in Canada: 6,400 (2016 census)
- Profile: Azerbaijan is a Muslim-majority Turkic state on the Caspian Sea that’s spent most of its post-Soviet history under the authoritarian rule of one family, the Aliyevs. Its abundant fossil-fuel deposits have made the country rich since the 1990s, giving it an advantage in the race against Armenia for bigger military budgets.
Armenia
- Leader: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- Capital: Yerevan
- Country’s population: Three million
- Armenians in Canada: 63,000 (2016 census)
- Profile: Armenia is a landlocked country with its own form of Christianity that’s been ruled over the centuries by the Persian, Ottoman and Russian empires. Since the fall of the USSR, it’s developed into a democratic, albeit poor, nation. Unemployment has been steadily high since the 2008-09 financial crisis, and it’s depended heavily on international aid and help from Armenian diasporas abroad.
Nagorno-Karabakh
- Leader: Arayik Harutyunyan
- Capital: Stepanakert
- Region’s population: 150,000
- Profile: Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, but its local government, sometimes called the Republic of Artsakh or Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, runs its own military and claims to be an independent state. No UN member states, including Armenia, recognize it as such.
Turkey vs. Russia
Azerbaijan has a powerful ally in Turkey, and the current conflict is seen as part of a proxy war between Ankara and one of its historic regional rivals, Moscow. The two countries are already backing opposite sides in Syria and Libya’s civil wars. In the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, “Turkey’s military personnel and the Turkish armed forces are directly engaged in the hostilities,” the Armenian Prime Minister told The Globe in late September, claiming Turkey sent Syrian mercenaries to the conflict zone (which Azerbaijan denies). Russia, meanwhile, is bound by a treaty to protect Armenia.
Where does Canada stand?
The Trudeau government has expressed concern for the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, and like the United States, Britain and France, it’s calling for an end to hostilities. It’s also suspended permits for the export of Canadian-made targeting equipment to Turkey as it investigates claims that Azerbaijan used the the technology in Turkish-made drones to attack Armenian forces. It’s rare for Canada to suspend arms-export permits, especially to a fellow NATO member like Turkey, which has accused the Trudeau government of “double standards” influenced by “anti-Turkish groups in the country.”
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Mark MacKinnon, Steven Chase, The Associated Press and Reuters
