As former Brazilian president Lula heads to jail, those he championed mourn the end of an era

Open this photo in gallery Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 7, 2018. STRINGER/Reuters

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva handed himself over to federal police on Saturday evening at the Sao Paulo headquarters of the metalworkers’ union with which he began his career in public life. It was the end of a dramatic 48 hours that riveted Brazil and provided a stark bookend to an extraordinary political story.

First Mr. da Silva, 72, gave a fiery 55-minute speech to supporters gathered outside the union — and broadcast live on all main news channels. A few hours later he began the journey to the southern city of Curitiba to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and money-laundering.

Many Brazilians heralded the sight of a once supremely powerful figure leader in police custody as a turning point for the country, a blow against impunity of the powerful and a demonstration that none are safe from the huge graft probe known as Lava Jato.

Story continues below advertisement

But to others, Mr. da Silva’s arrest is a devastating end to an era of a different kind of politics. “He brought a power to the Brazilian poor – people were lifted above the poverty line, people who had never had any education started to study, domestic workers got rights when before they were all but enslaved,” said Elisa Lucinda, a prominent actor, poet and singer. “It was a Brazil that had never been seen before and now will disappear again.”

Some 30 million people moved out of poverty during the eight years Mr. da Silva was in power. While the country’s business leaders feared his leftist rhetoric before he was elected, he soon won their enthusiastic support, extending low-cost government credit and liberalizing banking. He presided over a flourishing economy, as Brazil grew on surging commodity prices.

He implemented a series of redistributive policies, including significant hikes in minimum wage, and a conditional cash grant to the poor. His government brought in controversial affirmative action programs for public universities that for the first time saw faculties of medicine, engineering and law enrol significant numbers of black and mixed-race Brazilians.

It was this history that Mr. da Silva invoked to the crowd, suggesting he has been targeted for prosecution by an elite that resents his effort to shift power in a famously unequal country.

“One day I dreamed it was possible for a school drop-out metal worker to take better care of education than all the doctorates who have governed this country — I dreamed I could bring food and education to the poor, I dreamed it was possible to reduce infant mortality by giving milk and beans and rice so that children ate every day, I dreamed it was possible to take students from the slums to the best universities of the nation, so that we would not have judges and prosecutors only from the elite,” he said. “That’s what they can’t stand. That’s the crime I committed and because of it I have 10 [criminal] processes against me.”

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday said he would surrender to police, a day after defying a judge’s order to start serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption that derails his effort to return to power this year. Havovi Cooper reports. Reuters

The change he represented was visible in his last speech, outside the union building, where he was surrounded by party figures — many of them Indigenous or Afro-Brazilian, half of them women. The cabinet of President Michel Temer, by way of contrast, contained only white men when he took power after the impeachment of Mr. da Silva’s successor in 2016, and now has a lone woman, who is the only person of colour in the government.

“The imprisonment of the ex-president is a sad chapter in our history — above all because [he] had such an important role in our political life, with two successful terms that involved something that had never occurred in our history, a focus on the social, on inequality ...” José Murilo de Carvalho, one of Brazil’s most prominent historians, told the news website UOL.com. “He achieved this and no one can take that away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. da Silva and his party failed ethically, Prof. de Carvalho said. “This was fatal. You could say that in Brazil, with our political situation and our electoral system, no one could win an election without doing what everyone does, but obviously this had a very high cost that is now being paid not just by the party but by the president himself.”

Mr. da Silva will be imprisoned in a newly-renovated cell, with a private toilet and shower, in recognition of the office he held. This is not his first experience of jail: In 1980, he was arrested by the military dictatorship that then ruled Brazil and detained for a month, at the start of his political career, as punishment for organizing pro-democracy strikes.

He was, from the outset, a decidedly different politician in a country with a small political elite drawn from the landed and wealthy. Mr. da Silva grew up poor in the drought-stricken northeast, one of nine children brought to São Paulo by his desperate mother after his father abandoned them. He did not finish primary school, got work in a factory where he lost a finger in an accident (his four-fingered wave would become a sort of symbol) and rose in the ranks of union leadership.

He made three unsuccessful efforts at the presidency before he was elected in 2002. When he left office eight years later, restricted by term limits, he had a personal popularity of more than 80 per cent.

Although he faces charges in six more corruption cases, Mr. da Silva continues to lead polls for the October presidential election, a reflection of both his popularity with those who feel he championed the poor and of suspicion of the process that has jailed him. The Workers’ Party said Mr. da Silva would continue to be its candidate — party president Gleisi Hoffman said he would be “a political prisoner” — but in practical terms, this ends his candidacy. Analysts say the party will likely now name another candidate, anointed by Mr. da Silva — but there is a paucity of figures with either his charisma or his public profile.

But prosecutors say Mr. da Silva was the unrepentant head of a vast network of graft, overseeing a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that siphoned millions out of public coffers and into party funds and personal bank accounts; many senior figures in the Workers’ Party, including Ms. Hoffman, are indicted or have been convicted on corruption charges related to Lava Jato. In a separate corruption scandal that played out while he was in office, members of his government were found to be making hefty payouts using state funds to buy the votes of members of his Congressional coalition.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a historic day in Brazil: finally ex-president Lula, the head of the largest criminal organization that robbed public money, is in prison,” said Alex Manente, leader of the centrist Popular Socialist Party, which opposed Mr. da Silva’s government. “I have no doubt this leaves us all with a sense of justice, that you cannot get away with crime, at any level of power. We’re embarrassed to have the world see our former president in jail, but justice is being done, and that’s how we build Brazil.” (Mr. Manente himself is under investigation for receiving illegal campaign donations.)

Many of the measures that led to Mr. da Silva’s conviction, such as an access to information law and transparency measures, were initiated under his government, as was the “Clean Ticket” law that prevents a person convicted of a crime of running for office.

Political analysts called his last speech a canny move that shifted power back to the former president. He left his supporters saying he was “not afraid” of prison and was confident the work he started would continue. “They think everything that happens in this country is my fault, but they don’t know,” he said. “I’m not a human being anymore. I’m an idea. I’ll go to prison, but all of you will have to become Lula.”

