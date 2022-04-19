"At this moment, Russians don’t have the forces, they don’t have the equipment and they don’t have the people to take the city of Dnipro,” says Mykhailo Lysenko, the city's deputy mayor.Photography by Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Russia has begun a broad attack on eastern Ukraine, seizing one town and striking targets across the country in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared to be the start of the “Battle of Donbas.”

Russian troops on Tuesday were attempting to advance across a frontline hundreds of kilometres long. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that “another stage of this operation is beginning,” and that Russian forces intended to “liberate” the entire eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In his office inside the fortified city hall building in the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, deputy mayor Mykhailo Lysenko predicted the new Russian offensive would fail, just like the Russian army’s previous effort to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Troops and equipment involved in the assault on Kyiv have been withdrawn from northern Ukraine and repositioned to the eastern front over the past two and a half weeks.

“At this moment, Russians don’t have the forces, they don’t have the equipment and they don’t have the people to take the city of Dnipro,” Mr. Lysenko said, sitting beneath photographs of his heroes Ronald Reagan and Pope Francis. “The maximum they can do is deliver cowardly rocket attacks from aircraft, from warships in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, and from Belarus.”

Mr. Lysenko said Dnipro and the surrounding area were being targeted by Russian rockets “every night” – air raid sirens are such a feature of life here that residents barely notice them any more – and that two people had been killed in the city since the Feb. 24 start of the war.

The continued supply of Western arms would be key to minimizing Ukrainian losses in the expanded battle for the east of the country, Mr. Lysenko said. He called on Canada, which has promised $500-million in military assistance to Ukraine, but has hesitated over sending heavy weaponry, to realize the stakes and send equipment such as artillery, armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft systems now.

“Canada is one of our oldest political friends. But it should do more,” Mr. Lysneko said, after thanking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Ottawa’s financial aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees. “Now is the time to rethink the issue of delivering heavy weapons. By the time some countries wake up, it could be too late.”

On Tuesday, Russian forces made their first major gain of the new offensive, capturing the Luhansk region town of Kreminna, which had a prewar population of 18,000. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukrainian-controlled Luhansk, told a virtual press conference that Russian forces were attacking “on all sides.” He said that 80 per cent of the region’s prewar population had fled, but that 70,000 civilians remained.

Mr. Gaidai said it was “impossible” to count the number of dead in the region “due to terrible and difficult circumstances.”

Russia also claimed to have struck dozens of military facilities around Ukraine.

Meanwhile, an unknown number of Ukrainian fighters continued to hold out in the Azovstal steel factory in the southern port city of Mariupol, and on Tuesday ignored another Russian ultimatum to surrender. The city, which is part of the Donetsk region and had a prewar population of almost 450,000, has been almost completely destroyed by Russia’s 55-day assault. Mr. Lysenko said the deputy mayor of Mariupol had told him that at least 18,000 civilians had died in the city. “That’s a minimum,” Mr. Lysenko said.

While the nearest frontline is about 150 kilometres away from Dnipro, the city – which had a prewar population of one million – is considered the lynchpin of Ukraine’s efforts to defend the east of the country.

“Because it’s between Kharkiv and Donbas and Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro is the main hub for repairs, for logistics, for humanitarian aid in the east,” said Mikhaylo Kamchatnyi, a political analyst who last month moved with his family from Kharkiv to Dnipro because of the fierce Russian attack on his hometown in the northeast of the country. “Right now, Dnipro is more important than Kyiv.”

It’s a role the city has played since 2014, ever since Moscow-backed militias – aided by regular Russian soldiers – seized parts of the neighbouring Donetsk and Luhansk regions. That conflict, which took more than 14,000 lives, had cooled considerably in recent years, but set the stage for the current war, which began three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two “people’s republics” as independent. Three days later, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“For the city of Dnipro, this is not the first but the second war,” Mr. Lysenko said.

Dnipro, like other cities in Ukraine, use sandbags to protect important historical monuments and architecture.

Dnipro embraces its task with solemn pride. A large sign in the city’s central Garden of Heroes square declares that the city is Ukraine’s “stronghold,” and the plaza is filled with monuments to Ukrainian troops who died fighting for Donbas.

Mr. Lysenko said 60,000 local residents had joined the reservist Territorial Defence Force since the start of the wider war. That’s caused some management problems for the city, he said, since nearly half the Dnipro’s garbage and delivery truck drivers were now steering military vehicles instead.

The city is now bracing for an escalated Russian assault. Government buildings and monuments have been covered with sandbags, and soldiers at cement checkpoints examine the documents of anyone entering or leaving. Though shops and restaurants continue to operate, many have boarded up their windows.

Mr. Lysenko said that while half of Dnipro’s population had fled the city at the start of the war, a large number had returned to their homes since the failure of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Capturing the shifting mood, the longest line in the city on Tuesday was not for food or medicine but to buy newly issued stamps that show a Ukrainian soldier defiantly giving the middle finger to Russian warship Moskva – capturing a famous incident early in the war when Ukrainian defenders of the Black Sea outpost of Snake Island refused an order from the Moskva to surrender.

The guided missile cruiser, which was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, sank last week in one of the biggest Russian military losses since the conflict began. Ukraine says the Moskva sank after being hit by two anti-ship missiles.