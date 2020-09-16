As U.S. ban takes effect, retailers in China report slowing supplies of Huawei phones

Anxiety about supply shortages plagued the shops that sell Huawei smartphones on the day following the imposition of a new U.S. ban on provision of technology to the company.
At its headquarters in Shenzhen, Huawei said it is, for now, unaffected by the ban. “Manufacturing continues at its normal rate,” said spokesman Joe Kelly. Huawei’s sales volumes are on the rise in China, he added.
But retailers in Beijing on Wednesday reported signs of shortfalls. At one Huawei shop, new supplies previously arrived in two or three full boxes. “More recently, the phones come in a box that’s only half full,” said a salesperson. “So you can tell the difference.” The Globe and Mail is not identifying the person, because they are not authorized to speak to the media. Huawei has halted group sales of its phones, the seller said, warning that the company’s handsets are likely to grow more difficult to purchase over the remainder of the year.
“Nobody knows how many phones are there in Huawei’s major warehouse. What we can see is that the number of phones sent here is smaller and smaller.”
Sales clerks gave similar accounts Wednesday at a half-dozen stores selling Huawei phones in Beijing, including four company locations. The Globe and Mail also spoke with vendors of phones and other electronics in Shenzhen, at the sprawling Huaqiangbei market, where reseller prices for Huawei handsets had already risen by some 200 yuan, or $40, last week.
“All I can say is that if you want to buy in the next few weeks, it’s no problem. But I can’t make any promises for the long term,” said another Huawei store salesperson in Beijing.
On Tuesday, the U.S. enacted a ban that prohibits any company from selling to Huawei semiconductors that relied on U.S. hardware or design software.
The new measure, called a potential death blow for parts of Huawei’s business, brought to a halt flows of critical equipment to the company on Tuesday. In Japan, where companies supplied an estimated $14.4-billion in parts to Huawei last year, firms like Sony, Kioxia and Renesas Electronics stopped shipments Tuesday, Nikkei reported.
It’s not obvious how the company can replace those supplies, and it’s likely that Huawei has already begun to throttle the speed of shipping phones, in hopes of prolonging the length of time it has phones available, said Mo Jia, an analyst with research firm Canalys.
“They want to extend their lifespan, and to win more time in the future to negotiate with the U.S. government,” he said.
Analysts point to the possibility of a relaxation in U.S. restrictions to benefit American Huawei suppliers like Qualcomm.
But barring that sort of change, industry experts believe Huawei will run out of components for smartphones and 5G networks by early next year.
Huawei, which does not disclose its inventory levels, has few other options.
Though China is a global leader in many types of manufacturing, it remains far behind the cutting edge of semiconductor technology. Shanghai-headquartered Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. uses a 14-nanometer process, a 2014 technology that has been eclipsed by non-Chinese firms many times over.
U.S. firms also dominate electronic design automation, which is used to create new microchips. As worries grow more acute about U.S. technology bans, other products have also seen price increases, including computer graphics cards on sale in Shenzhen’s electronic markets. “There isn’t much companies can do to cope with the U.S.,” said one vendor, who gave his surname only as Mr. Fang. Consumers will be the biggest losers, he said.
But the U.S. blocks on Huawei have been helpful in illuminating Chinese shortcomings, said Yan Jiaju, who sells LED lights.
“Without having this battle, it’s very possible that we’d keep relying on overseas technologies and never be able to understand where our weaknesses lie,” he said.
In hopes of shielding the country from vulnerability, the Chinese government and investors have poured money into the semiconductor industry. “Science and technology are an important magic weapon to deal with international shocks,” the Guangdong Institute of Science and Technology wrote in a recent opinion article published by the People’s Daily. Huawei in May said it had increased research and development spending by 30 per cent, due to what rotating chairman Guo Ping called “the extreme limitation and restrictions on our access to technologies.”
But even Chinese experts have warned that quick solutions are unlikely given the complexity and capital required to build up an industry in which China has not dominated. “The possibility of starting something new from scratch is scant,” Wei Shaojun, Dean of the Department of Micro- and Nano-Electronics at Tsinghua University, warned in July.
Unpublished research by Douglas Fuller, a technology expert at City University of Hong Kong, suggests it could take Huawei five years to find suitable Chinese alternatives to U.S. electronic design automation software. Without such tools, “Huawei will not be able to design chips effectively for the immediate future,” wrote Prof. Fuller, the author of Paper Tigers, Hidden Dragons: Firms and the Political Economy of China’s Technological Development. Still, he notes that workarounds to the ban are likely, either through hacking software licences or through shell companies that could provide Huawei indirect access to the tools it needs.
Replacing U.S. chipmaking equipment could take two years, perhaps less. Building new fabrication lines free of U.S. technology might take two years, assuming hefty Chinese government financial support for such an undertaking.
His conclusion: “these constraints will most likely knock down Huawei but will not knock Huawei out of the telecommunications industry.” And the restrictions could also do long-term damage to U.S. suppliers. Prof. Fuller cited an example of a Japanese firm that told Chinese buyers “American equipment could not be trusted because it carried political risk,” a sales pitch that had the virtue of being “the truth.”
-with reporting by Alexandra Li
