As virus spreads worldwide, China stages a ‘back to work tide’

Open this photo in gallery Air China staff take a group photo after putting smiley face stickers on their masks, worn as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a check in area at Beijing Capital Airport on February 24, 2020. GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Convinced they have a deadly virus in their grasp, Chinese authorities are making a new push to revive an economy kept in suspension by nation-wide lockdowns that have, for weeks, kept tens of millions of people under a kind of medical house arrest.

In major centres like Beijing, larger volumes of vehicles brought back a modest return of congestion during the morning commute, after President Xi Jinping made an unprecedented direct appearance before leaders across the country to press for a resumption of economic activity in places with little risk from the Covid-19 outbreak.

And in manufacturing centres across the country, local officials are making extraordinary efforts to ferry employees back to factories, in what they are calling a “back to work tide.” China’s Ministry of Commerce called for members of the World Trade Organization to do away with “unnecessary restrictive measures,” against the country, citing what it called significant progress in containing the virus.

But the act of balancing economic revival against the ferocious infectiousness of the virus came into vivid view Monday, when officials in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak, first said healthy non-residents could begin to leave, before being slapped down by other leaders, who said it wasn’t true. Permission to leave the city was granted without “the consent of main leaders,” the city said in a directive, which pledged to severely reprimand those responsible for the initial announcement.

The persistence of draconian measures in Wuhan, and the surrounding Hubei province, comes as the rapid spread of the virus in South Korea, Iran and Italy prompts authorities in those countries to take similar action. In the South Korean city of Daegu, authorities have asked all 2.5 million residents to stay inside, even as officials in Seoul warned of a high probability that it will spread nationwide. The country closed its parliament building Monday evening for 24 hours of disinfection. In Italy, authorities have sealed off some towns and villages. Austria temporarily halted train service from Italy.

But in China, where nearly 2,600 people have died, local and provincial governments began the work of loosening virus restrictions that have choked off normal life across the country.

That followed an unusual Sunday video-conference address from Mr. Xi to 170,000 officials across the country, in which he called for low-risk areas to “fully restore production.”

On Monday, Chinese health commissioners reported a lack of new cases in 24 provincial-level regions, including Beijing and Shanghai. The southern province of Guangdong, home to a vast manufacturing industry, lowered its public health alert level.

With more than two weeks of declines in the number of new cases outside Hubei, “it is not unreasonable to loosen the restrictions, given such an unprecedented lockdown and evidence the epidemic is declining in China,” said Raina MacIntyre, a doctor and epidemiologist who leads the biosecurity research program at Australia’s University of New South Wales.

“The flip side is that while China took unprecedented steps to stop the epidemic spreading, not all other countries did the same, which is why we are seeing outbreaks in several other countries now.”

The rising risk abroad has coincided with a mounting urgency in China to get back to work. In some of the country’s most economically important regions, companies and local officials have overseen a quiet but extraordinary effort to deliver workers from distant hometowns to factories stalled by lack of people.

They have dispatched special bullet trains, chartered aircraft, hired buses and dispatched vans to bring back workers from the distant corners of China.

China’s economy is heavily dependent on huge numbers of migrant workers — more than 288 million in total, the National Bureau of Statistics said last year. For many, the Lunar New Year is one of the few times each year they return to hometowns and, often, to children being raised by grandparents.

But with lockdown measures in place across the country, many long-distance buses cancelled and a patchwork of restrictions on road travel, the effort to bring back those workers has required co-ordination between officials in coastal industrial districts, village leaders in more remote parts of the country and transportation authorities in places between.

The scale of some efforts has spoken to the desperation among companies that want to resume production. An electrical company in Ningbo, just south of Shanghai, retrieved workers from Heilongjiang, more than 2,600 kilometres away. Zhejiang province has provided nearly $20-million in subsidies to companies bringing back employees.

“We are facing huge pressure. We’ve got too many orders to produce and ship. Production on unfinished orders alone will take until June,” said Jin Zehui, a sales manager at Lidong Optics Manufacture Co. Ltd. in Wenzhou, which makes eyeglasses. Local industrial park administrators arranged for bus transport of the company’s workers from Huaihua, a city in Hunan more than 1,300 kilometres away by road. “The government covered all the costs,” Mr. Jin said.

So far, only 10 have arrived. “To resume production, we need at least 200,” Mr. Jin said. Lidong is now negotiating with other companies and officials to pick up workers from other locations.

Aipai Group Co. Ltd. in Quanzhou, Fujian, has had better success. Using planes and buses, it has brought back more than 200 people from Guizhou, Yunnan, Jiangxi and Hunan — the equivalent of a Toronto company repatriating workers from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.

It’s complicated work. Workers must pass health screening before being allowed onto planes. Buses can be at most half full, to ensure space between people. Seats must be disinfected. Health officials must sign off on hygiene measures in place on the manufacturing floor.

The company has managed to get its production line back into operation, but is still working to bring back more of its people.

“So far only 50 per cent of the production line labour force has come back. Many are still not here,” said Luo Jun, a human resources manager at Aipai. “We are in the midst of an organizational process to get more people back.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

