Asia welcomes lunar year of the pig with banquets, temple visits

Asia welcomes lunar year of the pig with banquets, temple visits

Beijing
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

This picture taken on Feb. 4, 2019, shows people watching a lion dance outside a temple to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Medan.

GATHA GINTING/AFP/Getty Images

Asia is welcoming the lunar year of the pig with visits to temples, family banquets and the world’s biggest travel spree.

The streets of Beijing and other major Chinese cities were quiet and empty Tuesday after millions of people left to visit relatives or travel abroad during the year’s biggest family holiday.

Families gathered at home for multi-generational banquets. Shops, companies and government offices closed for the week.

In Hong Kong, worshippers stood in line for hours at the Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year by lighting incense.

China’s railway ministry forecast mainland travellers would make 413 million trips during the three-week period around the holiday.

