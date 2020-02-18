Assange’s father pleads with Britain to halt extradition to U.S. of WikiLeaks founder

Open this photo in gallery Julian Assange's father John Shipton speaks to members of the media during a news conference ahead of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's U.S. extradition case, in London, February 18, 2020. STRINGER/Reuters

The father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made an impassioned plea to the British government to stop his son’s extradition to the United States.

“This is a global matter of oppression of publishers and journalists,” John Shipton, 75, said after a news conference in London on Tuesday. “I think Washington would love to see Julian succumb to this persecution as a lesson to all other journalists.” Fighting back tears, Mr. Shipton added, “I’m an old man who’s got a son who is being oppressed and persecuted by [two] states. I just fight against that, that’s what I do.”

An extradition hearing begins on Monday in London to decide whether Mr. Assange should be sent to the U.S. to face charges relating to the publication of thousands of military files in 2010, including reports of atrocities by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. In an 18-count indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice has alleged that Mr. Assange violated the Espionage Act by "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence.” If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison.

Mr. Assange, 48, has been held in a London prison without bail for nearly a year. He also served a 50-week sentence for skipping bail in 2012 when he faced extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault. Mr. Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012, and remained there until last April when he was turned over to British police. Officials in Sweden have since dropped their case.

Mr. Shipton, a retired construction worker, lives in Melbourne and travels the world to drum up support for his son, who is also an Australian citizen. He said the 10-year legal battle has been “psychological torture” for Mr. Assange. “I think that there’s been an attempt to murder Julian progressively.”

Mr. Assange’s health has deteriorated noticeably over the years and he suffers from depression, added his father. He tries to stay alert through meditation and by pacing the number of steps needed to walk the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in Spain. “A couple of years ago, Julian said that when he was released we would go and do the Camino de Santiago,” said Mr. Shipton. “Julian decided to do it now. Each day he walks up and down his cell the number of times needed to cover each section.”

Initially, Mr. Assange was held in isolation in the hospital ward of the high-security Belmarsh prison and had minimal contact with other prisoners or his legal team. That changed recently after a group of prisoners petitioned the warden to ease the restrictions and Mr. Assange was moved to a wing with 40 inmates.

Mr. Shipton said that, while the extradition hearing will be painful, he was optimistic about the outcome. “The tide has turned in support for Julian all over Europe,” he said. “I’ve been now to 10 countries and each country we get a very, very good reception.” The Swiss Canton of Geneva has offered to give Mr. Assange a humanitarian visa and Mr. Shipton will soon be meeting officials in Austria and France to discuss the case.

Nonetheless, Mr. Assange remains a divisive figure and the allegations against him have sparked a fierce debate about the nature of journalism in the age of social media. U.S. Justice officials and several American politicians have insisted that Mr. Assange is not a journalist and that the case doesn't impede freedom of the press. They also accuse Mr. Assange of engaging in computer hacking in order to gain access to the information.

Mr. Assange’s lawyers and his allies argue that the case strikes at the heart of what all journalists do: obtain information, or encourage others to provide information, and then publish the contents. “We are obviously very concerned about the politicization of this case and the prospects of whether he would get a fair trial in the United States,” said human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, who is representing Mr. Assange.

She added that the extradition case could drag on for years. And even if Mr. Assange won, he could be deported to Australia and face another extradition fight there. “We need to get the United States to withdraw this case,” she said.

Mr. Shipton said he will be in court on Monday with his family and he dreams about his son returning to Melbourne. He hopes that if he wins the case, his son will take a break from Wikileaks and maybe become a university professor. “He knows a lot now,” Mr. Shipton said with a smile.

“Just to sit in a sidewalk cafe with him and say hello to people as they go by. That would do me.”​

