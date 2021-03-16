AstraZeneca vaccine not linked to blood clots in preliminary European findings

Open this photo in gallery Employees of the Lazio Region stick a placard reading “as said by the Italian Medicines Agency the AstraZeneca vaccinations have been suspended until a later date” at the entrance to a new vaccination centre in Rome on March 16, 2021. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

The European Medicines Agency says it has yet to find any evidence connecting blood clots with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but its panel of experts will provide a final finding on Thursday.

“We remain convinced on the basis of the evidence that we have, that the benefit of this vaccine outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine,” Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director, said during a news conference on Tuesday. “At present there is no indication that vaccination caused these conditions.”

More than a dozen European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, have suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that around 40 people developed blood clots shortly after being vaccinated. Sweden and Latvia became the latest countries to stop using the vaccine on Tuesday.

Last week the EMA said it could not establish a link between the blood clotting and the vaccine. Health Canada and the World Health Organization have come to similar conclusions. However, Ms. Cooke said on Tuesday that a further review has been launched to study recent cases that have surfaced in Germany and Norway.

“The benefits continue to outweigh the risks, but this is a serious concern and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation. This is what we are involved in at the moment,” she said.

Ms. Cooke didn’t say how many cases the EMA is reviewing but AstraZeneca has said that across the European Union and Britain there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of 17 million vaccinations.

Dr. Peter Arlett, who heads pharmacovigilance and epidemiology at the EMA, said the expert panel will review vaccination data from across the EU as well as the medical reports from each of the blood clot cases. Among the questions the panel will consider is “how many blood clots would we expect to see in the European population seven days after vaccination or 14 days after vaccination?,” he said during the news conference. “Blood clots are very common, thousands of blood clots occur in European individuals every day.”

Ms. Cooke said that if any connection to the vaccine was found, the EMA could issue a warning related to the side effect or alert practitioners to patients who might be susceptible to an adverse reaction. “There are a large number of options available to us depending on the outcome of the scientific evaluation,” she said.

The decision by European countries to suspend the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has perplexed regulators and scientists in Britain where the vaccine was developed and has been widely used for months.

“More than 11 million doses of the [Oxford-AstraZeneca] vaccine have now been administered across the U.K., and the number of blood clots reported after having the vaccine is not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population,” said Phil Bryan, head of vaccine safety at Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“The decisions by France, Germany and other countries look baffling,” added Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton. “The data we have suggests that numbers of adverse events related to blood clots are the same and, possibly, in fact lower in vaccinated groups compared to unvaccinated populations. … Halting a vaccine rollout during a pandemic has consequences.”

The EU has already had a slow vaccination rollout and there are concerns the controversy surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will delay the program even further and cause more people to question the vaccine.

Nicola Magrini, head of Italy’s medicines agency, said the decision to stop using the vaccine was political and Belgium’s health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, called the move irresponsible. “It’s a kind of waterfall of decisions,” Mr. Vandenbroucke said Monday. “I spoke to my Portuguese colleague yesterday. There they decided to suspend the vaccination campaign, but they have no data to do so.”

Ms. Cooke said she was also concerned about the fallout. “We are worried that there may be an effect on the trust of the vaccines, but our job is to make sure the products we authorize are safe,” she said Tuesday.

