At Juno Beach ceremony, Canadian veterans, leaders remind us to ‘stand for democracy’

Cameron Lovell says he couldn’t help but weep when he arrived at Juno Beach, where 80 years ago his grandfather landed in cold water and advanced into the fury of battle.

Leonard James Richardson was one of the more than 14,000 Canadian soldiers who landed on the beaches of Normandy. For Mr. Lovell, a Grade 12 student from Owen Sound, Ontario, the moment was surreal, he said – it was where his family line could have ended. For 359 Canadians on June 6, 1944, it did.

“My whole family history could have changed in a single moment,” said Mr. Lovell, now a member of the cadet corps of the Grey and Simcoe Foresters. “He survived and he had a family. But there are so many others that were cut short.”

Mr. Lovell is among the thousands of Canadian, French and international spectators gathered near the beach at Courseulles-sur-Mer, code-named Juno, Thursday morning, to commemorate those who fought, pay tribute to the 5,000 Canadians who died in the Battle of Normandy.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (rear) speak with WWII veterans during the Canadian commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Juno Beach Centre near the village of Courseulles-sur-Mer, in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024.LOU BENOIST/Getty Images

“The democracy which is our way of life did not happen by accident,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the assembled veterans, dignitaries and observers. He said democracy continues to be threatened by ‘aggressors who want to redraw borders,’ demagoguery, misinformation and foreign interference.

“We must all continue to stand for democracy day in, day out. We owe it to future generations. We owe it to the great women and men in uniform who sacrifice so much.”

The ceremony was also an opportunity to thank those few veterans who survive, now in their late nineties or aged over 100. Mr. Trudeau told the crowd that Able Seaman Bill Cameron, one veteran who had planned to be in attendance at the ceremony, passed away just days prior.

“His bags had been packed for weeks. He was so proud to be coming to Normandy. So for him, and all veterans, I can promise that Canada and the world will keep commemorating this significant day for decades and generations to come.”

At the British ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer Thursday morning, King Charles spoke of the gratitude owed to those who served.

“How fortunate we were, and the entire free World, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other Allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test,” Charles said.

“They carried out their duty with humility, sense of resolve and determination – qualities so characteristic of that remarkable generation.”

Also in attendance at the Canadian cemetery was the Prince of Wales.

“I want to thank our veterans for their extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice. All of you demonstrated heroism and determination to ensure fascism was conquered. The commitment to service displayed by Canadian troops is a great testament to the strength of the people of Canada,” Prince William said.

King Charles will not be attending the international commemoration later in the day. He will be represented by Prince William.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the British memorial but was not attending the afternoon ceremony.

An international ceremony will take place at Ohama Beach Thursday afternoon, where U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr. Trudeau and leaders from two dozen other countries will be in attendance.

In the crowd at Juno Beach, standing proudly in his cadet uniform with red sash and black beret, Mr. Lovell looked out at the waves, teal against a pale blue sky. He was thinking of his grandfather, he said.

“We’re seeing where many made the ultimate sacrifice. Even to take part in a fraction of what he was doing here, to come here and realize the liberty he gave us, is an honour.”