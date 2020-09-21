 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

World

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

At least 10 dead after residential building collapses in central India

NEW DELHI
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

National Disaster Response Force officials and firemen remove debris as they look for survivors after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, India, on Sept. 21, 2020.

FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/Reuters

A residential building that was due for repairs collapsed in central India early Monday, killing at least 10 people and trapping many others, officials said.

Around 20-25 people are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the four-story building in Maharashtra state that collapsed at around 4 a.m., said India’s National Disaster Response Force.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, director general of the National Disaster Response Force, shared photos and videos of the ongoing rescue operation on Twitter and said that so far eight survivors, including a 7-year-old boy, had been rescued. He said there likely were more survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

The visuals showed rescuers pulling the boy and several other people out from under the debris and giving them water to drink.

At least 11 people were injured when the building collapsed, said Pankaj Ashiya, the commissioner of the town of Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

He said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are under way and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he wrote.

The building, which contained several apartments and was home to at least 25 families, is located in a densely populated part of Bhiwandi, a textile hub known for its many power loom factories, officials said. The Maharashtra state government announced compensation of 500,000 rupees ($6,800) for those affected by the disaster.

Maharashtra is among the Indian states hardest hit by the coronavirus, with over 1 million reported cases. India has reported over 5.4 million cases overall.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed or old.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies