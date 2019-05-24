 Skip to main content

At least 10 dead, eight missing after boat capsizes on southwest China river

At least 10 dead, eight missing after boat capsizes on southwest China river

Beijing, Beijing Municipality, China
The Associated Press
Rescuers lift a capsized boat from a river near Banrao village in southwestern China's Guizhou province on May 24, 2019. Chinese state media reported that a number of people died and others are missing after a boat capsized in southwestern China on Thursday evening

A boat carrying passengers across a river capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

Twelve divers were among personnel working at the scene Friday. Eight people were still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The captain was among 11 people rescued after the capsizing in remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

The vessel was a motor-powered metal boat that was “self-built,” rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement Friday.

Transportation accidents on China’s rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

