World

At least 11 dead after monsoon flooding causes building to collapse in Mumbai

NEW DELHI
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, on June 10, 2021.

HEMANSHI KAMANI/Reuters

A dilapidated building collapsed following heavy rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said Thursday.

Heavy monsoon rains during the day Wednesday had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

The three-story building collapsed late Wednesday night, and police officer Ravindra Kadam said dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped.

The New Delhi Television channel said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.

Residents joined the fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took the seven injured to a hospital in the suburban Kandivali area.

Mumbai recorded 222 millimetres (8 inches) of rain in 12 hours Wednesday. Tidal waves that reached up to 4. 6 meters (13 feet) prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

In 2019, a three-story building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern Indian town of Solan following heavy rains, killing 14 people. A four-story building collapsed in Mumbai the same year and killed 10 people.

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a Mumbai residential building collapsed on top of another building late on Wednesday, local officials said. Reuters

