At least 17 dead after bus from Oman crashes into overhead sign in Dubai, authorities say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
The Associated Press
A bus from Oman smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 people, including at least 12 Indians, authorities said Friday.

The number of Indians killed in the crash Thursday night in the United Arab Emirates could increase further, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood around 6 p.m., smashing through the driver’s side of the bus. The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a major highway in Dubai.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities, without elaborating. At least three others were injured in the crash.

“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

