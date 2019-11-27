 Skip to main content

At least 18 people dead, 13 injured after bus veers off mountain road in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal
The Associated Press
A bus driver on Wednesday lost control of his vehicle which veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others, police said.

A police officer said the bus plunged several hundred feet in the accident in Narpani, a village about 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the injured were hospitalized.

Police, soldiers and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.

No other details were immediately available.

Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and on narrow roads with sharp bends.

