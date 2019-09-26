 Skip to main content

World At least 20 people dead after strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

At least 20 people dead after strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A damaged market building in Ambon, Indonesia, on Sept. 26, 2019.

ANTARA FOTO/Reuters

A strong earthquake Thursday killed at least 20 people and damaged a bridge, a hospital and other buildings on one of Indonesia’s less populated islands.

Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.

Simaela said a main hospital in Ambon was damaged and patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital’s yard.

Story continues below advertisement

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said at least 19 others were killed and more than 2,000 people took refuge in various shelters.

The magnitude 6.5 quake was centred 33 kilometres (20.5 miles) northeast of Ambon at a depth of 18 kilometres (11 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Rahmat Triyono, head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami centre, said the inland earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, but witnesses told television stations that people along coastal areas ran to higher ground in fear one might occur.

Simaela said many people drove to higher ground by motorbike and car, causing traffic congestion in Ambon.

“The temblor was so strong, causing us to pour into the streets,” said Musa, an Ambon resident who uses a single name. He said there were no injuries or damage in his neighbourhood, but that people on social media reported damage elsewhere in the city.

The national disaster mitigation agency said the quake caused cracks in a main bridge in Ambon, and pictures released by the agency showed minor damage at Pattimura University in the city. Several houses, universities and local government offices were also damaged.

With a population of around 1.7 million, Maluku is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, has frequent seismic activity.

Thursday’s earthquake came two days ahead of the first anniversary of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu on Sulawesi island. The temblor set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking. The disaster claimed more than 4,000 lives, many of the victims buried when whole neighbourhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter