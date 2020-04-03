 Skip to main content
At least 32 African nations close borders, raising fears about critical aid deliveries

Cara Anna
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Gauteng Health Department Official adjusts her gloves before collecting samples during a door-to-door COVID-19 testing drive, in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 3, 2020.

MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images

More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have closed their land, air and sea borders to fight the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said Friday, but fears are growing that the restrictions are delaying deliveries of critical aid.

African nations have closed airports and locked down some of the continent’s largest cities out of caution, but that compounds the serious problem of shortages of health items and more. The continent now has more than 7,000 confirmed virus cases.

Aid organizations are now in the extraordinary situation of negotiating for humanitarian corridors in peaceful regions after at least 32 countries closed their borders, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Some nations have made exceptions for cargo, humanitarian aid or emergency flights.

But at least 21 low-income and middle-income countries, some of them in Africa, are already seeing shortages of vaccines because of border closures or flight disruptions, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, said in a statement Friday.

In Kenya, travel restrictions have delayed the delivery of pesticides needed to fight the most devastating locust outbreak some East African countries have seen in 70 years, an official with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization told The Associated Press.

That’s just as a second generation of the desert locusts – 20 times in size of the first wave of billions of insects – prepares to take flight, said Cyril Ferrand, FAO’s resilience team leader for East Africa.

“With the rainy season starting now, farmers start planting and ranchland begins regenerating,” he said. “But if these voracious insects are landing on these young crops, then these farmers will be facing a 100 per cent loss.”

Pesticide orders weeks ago from Britain and India have been delayed, leaving Kenya with “very little stock” to spray the locusts with the only effective control, he said. With time running out, authorities on Thursday placed an order with a local pesticide producer and “in theory” a new supply is expected over the weekend.

Such last-minute scrambling threatens to become common elsewhere.

On Thursday, the World Food Program’s regional director for southern Africa, Lola Castro, told reporters that shortly before South Africa imposed a three-week lockdown, the WFP negotiated a humanitarian corridor so shipments of needed food aid could continue to flow to other southern African nations as millions feel the effects of drought and other disasters.

It was an unusual measure in a region currently free of war.

“It’s extremely important that food systems continue to function … but also be able to move across borders,” she said. Lockdowns and other restrictions for the coronavirus “may affect us very, very much” on a continent where millions of people who must go out daily to make a living are made to stay at home.

An FAO document on the coronavirus notes that quarantines imposed during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-16 “led to a spike in hunger and malnutrition. The suffering worsened as restrictions on movement led both to labour shortages at harvest time even as other farmers were unable to bring their produce to market.”

Globally, disruptions are minimal and food supplies are adequate, the document says. “We are already seeing, however, challenges in terms of the logistics involving the movement of food (not being able to move food from point A to point B) … As a result of the above as of April and May we expect to see disruptions in the food supply chains.”

