Cairo, egypt
The Associated Press

Egypt’s health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday morning on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles.

Local media reported that the accident happened when the bus hit a parked vehicle during the foggy morning. Other vehicles crashed into the bus.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital.

