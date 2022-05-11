A picture archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of unidentified Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe.Susan Montoya Bryan/The Associated Press

At least 500 children died at Indian boarding schools in the U.S., a new federal review has found, and that toll is just the beginning amid a new effort to assess and catalogue the historical damage to Indigenous people.

Their languages, cultures, religions, traditional practices and individual histories were “targeted for destruction,” U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday, as she described the initial findings of a year-long investigation by her department. Ms. Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, choked up as she described “policies that attempted to wipe out Native identity, language and culture” and that “continue to manifest in the pain tribal communities face today.”

“Recognizing the impacts of the federal Indian boarding school system cannot just be a historical reckoning. We must also chart a path forwards to deal with these legacy issues,” Ms. Haaland added. Indigenous people remain among the most disadvantaged populations in the United States.

The Interior Department report, published Wednesday, gives new shape to the size and historical longevity of a residential-school system in the U.S. that operated from the early 1800s until 1969, although some of the facilities continue to operate today as educational institutions. Across the country, 431 federal sites were in operation, roughly half either supported by or run by religious institutions. It is believed as many as 83 per cent of Native American children of school age were enrolled in such schools by 1926.

Marked and unmarked burial sites have so far been identified at 53 schools, although work continues to find others. More than 500 deaths have been linked to 19 schools, although that number is expected to increase as the federal investigation continues.

At boarding schools, Indigenous children were stripped of the names given by their parents, shorn of their hair, discouraged from using their own languages and organized into drill units. Many children were ordered to do manual labour that included raising livestock, making bricks and garments, sawing logs, developing irrigation systems, digging wells and working on the railroad.

“The Federal Indian boarding school system deployed systematic militarized and identity-alteration methodologies to attempt to assimilate American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children through education,” the report says.

Municipalities grapple with renaming Colonization Roads to further Indigenous reconciliation and awareness

The Indigenous incarceration crisis demands a bolder response: Decarceration

Physical, sexual and emotional abuse was “rampant,” as was malnourishment and overcrowding. At the Kickapoo Boarding School, three children shared a single bed.

In many places, government authorities worked in concert with the church. In 1886, Indian School superintendent John B. Riley made clear the reasons for doing so: “to lead these people, whose paganism has been the chief obstacle to their civilization, into the light of Christianity – a work in which the Government cannot actively engage.”

The report spans more than 100 pages, and the practices and malpractices it documents echoed what took place in Canada’s residential schools.

The U.S. government effort to investigate the past was at least partly motivated by the discovery of unmarked graves at Canadian residential-school sites, including the one in Kamloops.

Ms. Haaland wrote in The Washington Post last year that she was “sick to [her] stomach” on reading about the Kamloops findings. Her own maternal grandparents “were stolen from their families when they were only eight years old,” she wrote.

“Many children like them never made it back home.”

Though the broad strokes of the U.S. treatment of Indigenous people has been well-documented, much remains to be learned about the colonization effort. In addition to the hundreds of federal boarding schools, more than a thousand other day schools, orphanages, dormitories and other facilities were used, some of them also used in the education of Indigenous children.

Some of the funds for the federally-run system may have been taken from “monies held in Tribal trust accounts,” the report found, as well as individual trust funds held by the federal government. More work is needed to estimate how much of that money was used, as well as to more comprehensively document burial sites. The U.S. Congress has committed US$7-million to continuing research this year, as the federal government seeks to more precisely document how many children went to such schools and document additional burial sites.

Official recognition of mistreatment in the U.S. is longstanding, although acknowledgment has often failed to produce change. Already in 1928, a report to the Secretary of the Interior said placing children to work at boarding schools “would, it is believed, constitute a violation of child labour laws in most states.” Such types of work, under the guise of vocational skills training, left “graduates with employment options often irrelevant to the industrial U.S. economy, further disrupting Tribal economies,” the report found.

Indigenous people in the U.S. today have the lowest educational attainment rates in the country, the highest unemployment and a poverty rate three times that of white Americans. At least a third of Navajo people do not have access to running water.

The release of the report amounts to an “answer to generations of prayers,” said Sandy White Hawk, president of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, who was in Washington on Wednesday. She previously served as an honorary witness for the witness for the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, and has called for a similar process in the U.S.

Nonetheless, the work done by the Interior Department marks, she said, an important moment.

“Recording this history is hopeful,” she said. “Because we know once truth is heard, things change. It may not change in a huge way right away. But when the truth is spoken, it changes hearts and minds to think about ways to right wrongs and to begin healing.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.