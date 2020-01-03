 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

At least four workers killed, 20 injured in Cambodian building collapse

Sopheng Cheang
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Heavy machinery removes debris after a building collapsed in Kep province, Cambodia, on Jan. 3, 2020.

Kep Province Authority Police/The Associated Press

A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least four workers and trapping others inside, police said.

The seven-storey building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while around 20 workers were inside. By nightfall, 20 injured workers had been rescued, provincial authorities said.

Nguon Samet, deputy police chief for Kep province, said the building apparently collapsed when cement was being poured on its top level.

Story continues below advertisement

Recovery operations were continuing with debris being removed to try to locate any people still missing.

Prime Minister Hun Sen posted on his Facebook page that he would “depart to Kep province shortly to lead the rescue team, helping to rescue the workers that got trapped under the collapsed building.”

The collapse of a building under construction last June in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, killed 28 construction workers and injured 26 others, underlining concerns about the area’s rapid development and inattention to safety. The coast has been rapidly built up to cater to a booming tourist industry.

In December, a Buddhist temple collapsed while under construction in Siem Reap, home of Cambodia’s famed Angkor temples, killing at least three people and injuring 13 others, including two monks.

According to police, that accident also occurred when workers were pouring cement on the top level of the building.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies