At least one dead as riot police clash with protesters on Baghdad highway: officials

Samya Kullab and Qassem Abdul-Zahra
BAGHDAD
The Associated Press
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by riot police during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 21, 2020.

Khalid Mohammed/The Associated Press

Iraqi riot police opened fire Tuesday amid clashes with anti-government protesters on a central Baghdad highway, killing one person and wounding over a dozen people, officials said, the latest since violence erupted again last week between demonstrators and security forces.

The clashes on the key Mohammed al-Qassim highway broke out when riot police moved in to disperse a crowd of mostly young men who had gathered there. The protesters burned tires, halting traffic along the key artery and some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails, or fire bombs at the riot police.

Police shot live rounds and fired tear gas canisters at the crowd. At least 14 protesters were wounded, their injuries ranging from severe to moderate. One protester died after being struck by a tear-gas canister to the head, according to police and medical officials and activists.

As the violence escalated, the police pulled back, allowing demonstrators to take over the thoroughfare, eyewitnesses said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned an overnight triple-rocket attack targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government, and ordered an investigation into the incident, military spokesman Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf said. The Katyusha rockets had fallen near the U.S. Embassy but caused no casualties.

The Mohammed al-Qassim highway connects areas in Baghdad’s Rusafa, a district to the east of the Tigris River. Protesters have already blocked three central bridges – Sinak, Jumhuriyah and Ahrar. Blocking the highway threatens to halt movement altogether in the central part of Baghdad.

The Green Zone attack was the second rocket attack to target the area in the last two weeks, amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran after a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.

According to a security official, two of the rockets had breached the outermost fence but did not strike near the embassy’s heavily fortified walls. All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

