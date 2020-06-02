 Skip to main content
World

At least two dead, two wounded after bomb explodes inside Kabul mosque: official

KABUL
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Afghan police arrive at the scene of a bombing in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 2, 2020.

Rahmat Gul/The Associated Press

A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader, and wounding two others an Afghan official said.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque at around 7:25 p.m., when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers.

Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi was one of two people killed in the attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the attack and died later at a hospital.

Niazi was a well known cleric who was active as Friday prayer leader at the mosque.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has in the past carried out attacks inside mosques in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents have never carried out an attack inside of a mosque.

The IS claimed responsibility for the roadside bomb attack against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul on Saturday, killing two employees of the station.

Attacks against worshippers have increased in Afghanistan: Last month, an unknown number of attackers stormed a mosque in northern Parwan province, killed 11 worshippers and wounded several others.

