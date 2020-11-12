 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

At least 13 dead as Typhoon Vamco triggers flooding in northeastern Philippines

Jim Gomez
MANILA, Philippines
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman receives supplemental oxygen as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 12, 2020.

ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters

A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeastern Philippines, leaving at least 13 people dead and 15 others missing, officials said Thursday.

The Philippine National Police reported the casualty figures, but gave no details.

Typhoon Vamco passed north of Manila between Bulacan and Pampanga provinces, toppling trees and knocking out power. Officials said earlier that nearly 200,000 people had been evacuated, some forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said about 1.9 million households were without power in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Many electricity poles were toppled, power lines were knocked down and power transformers were damaged.

President Rodrigo Duterte took a break from an online summit of Southeast Asian leaders to fly by helicopter over the affected areas.

“As president I guarantee you that your government will do its best to provide assistance in the form of shelters, relief goods, financial aid and post-disaster counselling. Rest assured, the government will not leave anybody behind. We will get through this crisis,” Duterte said in a televised address.

Rescue teams were deployed to flooded areas in Rizal province, coast guard chief Adm. George Ursabia told DZBB radio.

Marikina city Mayor Marcie Teodoro said fierce winds knocked down power lines overnight, leaving many areas without power and internet service. Heavy rains also flooded many areas and the Marikina River was swollen. Many people in Marikina city were waiting to be rescued from roofs.

“There are many areas that historically don’t get flooded but now they are swamped, like city hall,” he told DZBB radio.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the government’s disaster response agency, said 363 rescue teams had been deployed consisting of 1,000 rescuers with at least 40 rubber boats.

Story continues below advertisement

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour (80 mph) with stronger gusts Thursday morning. It was moving west-northwest at 30 kph (19 mph) and was headed for the South China Sea.

The government’s main disaster-response agency had pleaded to the media to relay typhoon alerts in northeastern areas devastated by an earlier typhoon, Goni, saying the agency’s messages could not be sent by cellphones due to damaged telecommunications systems.

Goni, one of the strongest typhoons in the world this year, left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses, many in coastal villages. Tens of thousands of people remain displaced.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies