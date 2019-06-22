 Skip to main content

World At least three workers dead, 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

At least three workers dead, 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Rescue workers use earthmovers to clear debris after a building collapsed at a construction site in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on June 22, 2019. At least three construction workers died when a seven-storey building collapsed.

LY LAY/AFP/Getty Images

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in Cambodia’s coastal city of Sihanoukville on Saturday, killing three workers and injuring 18, authorities said.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, said a rescue operation was underway to find out if any more workers were trapped in the rubble.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse at 5 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, said by telephone that the building was owned by a Chinese investor and is intended as a condominium — one of many Chinese projects in the beach resort.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his official Facebook that all the workers are Cambodian, who were using the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter