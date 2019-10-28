 Skip to main content

At least two killed in clashes as thousands of students join Iraq protests

Qassim Abdul-Zahra
BAGHDAD
The Associated Press
University students take part in a protest in Kerbala, Iraq, on Oct. 28, 2019.

ABDULLAH DHIAA AL-DEEN/Reuters

At least two anti-government protesters were killed and 105 were wounded in clashes with security forces in Baghdad on Monday as thousands of students took to the streets in defiance of a government order and tear gas from security forces.

The students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and across Iraq’s majority-Shiite south on Monday to take part in the protests, despite the government ordering schools and universities to operate normally. It was not clear how many students were among those killed and wounded.

Authorities later announced a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. in the capital, as renewed protests there and across the Shiite south raged for a fourth day. The demonstrations are fuelled by anger at corruption, economic stagnation and poor public services.

“It’s a student revolution, no to the government, no to parties!” demonstrators chanted in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protests. Protesters have camped out in the central roundabout and volunteers have brought them food, hoping to recreate the revolutionary atmosphere of similar rallies held across the region during and after the 2011 Arab Spring.

Security forces have fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep protesters from crossing a main bridge leading to the Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.

At least 72 protesters have been killed since nationwide anti-government protests resumed on Friday, after 149 were killed during an earlier wave of protests this month.

Iraqi security and medical officials confirmed the latest casualties on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

