 Skip to main content

World At least two people killed as southeast Spain hit with heaviest rainfall in more than a century

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

At least two people killed as southeast Spain hit with heaviest rainfall in more than a century

MADRID
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man looks at a damaged car after a street was flooded in Mogente, Spain, on Sept. 12, 2019.

JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

A large area of southeast Spain was battered Thursday by what was forecast to be its heaviest rainfall in more than a century, with the storms wreaking widespread destruction and killing at least two people.

The regional emergency service said a 51-year-old woman and her 61-year-old brother were found dead inside an overturned car that flood waters washed away in Caudete, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Valencia, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

Officials had initially said the victims were an elderly wife and husband but later corrected themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

The Valencia fire department said in a tweet that emergency crews also pulled three people from a river. They included a 57-year-old man and his 33-year-old son, Europa Press reported. A helicopter winched a third person to safety.

Four police were injured in the rescue operation.

The Spanish weather service AEMET classified the region as being “at extreme risk” as it forecast torrential downpours of up to 90 mm (3 1/2 inches) an hour and up to 180 mm (seven inches) over 24 hours.

The storm was passing over the Mediterranean coast regions of Valencia, Alicante and Murcia during Thursday and Friday.

One of the first places to be hit was Ontinyent, a town south of Valencia, where the River Clariano flooded the streets Wednesday night. Almost 300 mm (nearly 12 inches) fell in 24 hours, which AEMET says is the heaviest recorded there since 1917.

Brown water rushed through streets, washing away cars, and almost reaching the tops of the front doors of houses along the riverbank.

Nearby, sandy-colored water surged over the top of the Pantano de Almansa reservoir and raged down its spillway.

Story continues below advertisement

The River Clariano rose nine meters (about 30 feet) in two hours around the Valencia town of Aielo de Malferit and tore apart a 16th-century bridge there, local mayor Juan Rafael Espi told Spanish private news agency Europa Press.

Closed roads and train lines disrupted travel. Trucks, trees and fences blew down, and a mini-tornado was also reported.

In Albacete, southwest of Valencia, 13 people were rescued from cars or from the roofs of buildings, emergency services told Europa Press. None was hurt.

Across the region, emergency services received hundreds of calls for help.

In Murcia, authorities warned people not to go out in their cars.

The local Spanish government representative in Murcia, Francisco Jimenez, advised people to take “maximum precaution,” adding that Thursday “is a good day to stay at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Local schools cancelled classes Thursday and Friday for more than 300,000 students, according to Europa Press.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter